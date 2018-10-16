New Fios Triple Play offer includes Fios Gigabit Connection and $200 toward Google/Nest products for $79.99 a month

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or you just love to stream movies and TV shows from your favorite online entertainment portals, a fast and reliable internet connection is a must-have if you want to enjoy a fantastic experience. After all, no one wants to deal with a slow internet connection while playing the latest hot new video game online with friends. But there’s something else that a fast and reliable home internet connection affords, and it’s just as important as maximum data speeds. That’s right, we’re talking about capacity.

Fios Gigabit Connection offers blazing-fast speeds, up to 940/880 Mbps, on a 100% fiber-optic network with more than enough capacity to handle the many connected devices in your home. That means you can stream stunning 4K movies while your daughter plays online games, your son listens to high-quality music online, and your husband downloads huge files to his computer — all with virtually no lag, and all while the other smart devices in your home stay connected.

Speaking of connected devices, Fios has a terrific offer right now that fans of smart home devices are definitely going to want to check out. For a limited time, Fios is offering its Triple Play with Custom TV, home phone service, and Fios Gigabit Connection with internet speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for just $79.99 per month with Auto Pay and a 2 year agreement, plus taxes, equipment charges and other fees. On top of that, you also get $200 toward a range of Google and Nest smart home tech. You can use that credit on fantastic connected devices like the Google Home smart speaker, Chromecast Ultra, Nest Cam Indoor, the wildly popular Nest Learning Thermostat, and more.

Here’s a breakdown, just to ensure that you didn’t miss anything:

Download speeds up to 940 Mbps

Upload speeds up to 880 Mbps

Custom TV with up to 200+ channels (choose from seven channel packages)

Home Phone service

$200 toward a range of Google and Nest smart home tech

This new offer is live right now and it’s only available for a limited time. Head over to the Fios website to learn more and sign up.

Fios also has many other options available for people who just want home internet service. Examples include 100/100 Mbps internet service for $39.99/month with a 1-year price guarantee or 300/300 Mbps internet service for $59.99/month with a 2-year price guarantee. You can also get stand-alone Fios Gigabit Connection for $79.99/month for 3 years with Auto Pay, plus taxes, equipment charges and other fees with a $100 Visa Prepaid Card and waived router rental charge for 3 years with no annual contract.