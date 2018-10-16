If you’re looking for new apps to fill up your iPhone or iPad and you don’t want to break the bank in the process, you’ve come to the right place. We dug through hundreds of apps on sale to find the seven best premium iOS apps that are available as free downloads for a limited time. Definitely check them out before these deals are done.

Neptune – Security & System

Are your sure your iPhone or iPad is fine?

Do you want to protect your iOS device and improve the performance?

To do so, you’re going to need Neptune – a powerful mobile security and system status app. • WHAT IS NEPTUNE?

Neptune is a pioneer in iOS security matters: The application detects your device’s system and security state based on multiple test conditions. Neptune also provides system and general device information, such as memory usage, disk space, network details and detailed hardware information. • KEY FEATURES

• System Status: Monitor usage and use of your device hardware

• Monitor Security: Check your iPhone or iPad for security.

• Remote: Monitor the security status of multiple devices from one point.

• Notifications: Neptune notifies you as soon as an operating system update is available.

• Datasheet: An overview of all system components such as: device identification, operating system, graphics unit, processor, memory, working memory, display and battery information. • SUPPORT

If you have a question or request, please feel free to send us an e-mail or visit us on Twitter(@AppNeptune). We will respond to your query and if you encounter an issue, we will resolve it as soon as possible.

Up Rise

All in-app purchases for character upgrades are currently free.

Ascend through the various obstacles in this artistically elegant adventure. Dodge the enemies by swiping left and right. Enemies appear in all shapes, sizes and colours. – Free to play (iAP to remove ads).

– 5 playable characters.

– Worldwide leaderboards.

– Enemies in various colours, shapes & sizes.

Backup Contacts + Restore

This app is the best way to backup your contacts directly from your iPhone! With one tap, you can backup all your contacts and send the backup file by message or email. You can restore your contacts at any time either from the app or by opening the attached file sent by message or email. Backup are made on your device only, they are not uploaded to any server Key Features: -Backup your contacts directly on your iPhone or iPad.

-Share backup by message or email

-Restore contacts directly from app

-Restore contacts on any device by opening the attached ,vcf file sent by message or email

-Choose contacts to restore

Fart Cat!

It’s Fart Cat! – the fun for all ages arcade game featuring the finicky kitty with the means to defend his personal space! Help him achieve solitude with two fun and flatulent modes: Fart Cat! and FartCrAfT! Sometimes cats just want to be left alone! The debut title from Summer Camp Studios, Fart Cat is a race to feed our feline hero enough food so he can launch an offensive (smelling) attack at his affectionate owner. How to Play

1) Fart Cat will think of a food, and it’s your job to find it on the bottom of the screen and flick it up into his mouth!

2) Feed him as many foods as you can – but act fast! Fart Cat is finicky and may change his mind.

3) Don’t see your food available? Tap on Fart Cat’s belly to “refresh” your options with a solid *POOT*.

4) Once Fart Cat has enough fuel in his belly, tap away to launch a fart so big that it literally clears the room! Crank up the volume, Fart Cat’s owner can only stand so much!

5) Take too long and your game ends with a kindly pet on the head! Sorry for the inconvenience, Mr. Fart Cat! PRO TIP – Go for the high score! Bonus points are awarded for completing a room quickly, streaks of correct foods fed, and for gobbling up any rare golden mice. BONUS MODE – FartCrAfT

FartCrAfT gives you the chance to be a master chef of olfaction. Feed Fart Cat any combination of the five available ingredients (a mouse, stinky cheese, a fish head, a cheeseburger, and a stack of pancakes). Then tap his tummy to experience your unique creation! *Featuring unique sounds for each fart!

*Discover all 32 fart recipes to receive the FartCrAfT chef hat!

*Hit the shuffle button to play through your unlocked farts! Thanks for playing!

Document Scanner +

Why keep stacks of papers lying around when you can just scan them and archive with Document Scanner +. Stop worrying about misplacing or losing important documents, receipts or bills. Keep everything safely stored in the app. Quick and easy to use: simply take a photo of a document or page and Document Scanner + will turn it into a scan. The picture you take doesn’t have to be ideal. Document Scanner + will automatically adjust colors, crop and optimize the image before saving it, just like a real scanner. Features: – quickly scan documents, notes, business cards or book pages

– auto crop, color adjust and optimization just like a regular scanner

– scans available in color, black and white or grayscale

– save in different formats like pdf or jpg

– send via email or share via 3rd party apps Document Scanner + is great for work, school, and home use. Don’t waste time searching every drawer for some old receipts, notes or documents. Keep a cleaner workspace without all those papers lying around. Scan documents, notes, books and share them with colleagues in a matter of seconds. Create a handy digital archive of bills, notes or cooking recipes, instead of keeping heaps of papers! ____

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT SECURE CLOUD SUBSCRIPTION: – The subscription gives access to the Secure Cloud feature which allows you to store and access documents synchronized with Secure Cloud across multiple devices.

– Subscription cost $0.99 per month.

– You’ll be billed at the end of the free trial automatically unless you cancel.

– The subscription will auto-renew unless you turn it off in your iTunes account.

– Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

– You can turn off auto-renew in iTunes.

– You can cancel up to 24 hours before the next period.

Minibudget Pro

Establish a budget, record and manage your expenses by category. “Shall we help to manage the couples dating spending(expenses)?” This was the idea that we started the Minibudget project. Minibudget is a simple account book as household budget, subtract the expenses from the budget.

It can be used as build plans, managing budget, travel expenses, simple account book. There is also “expected expenditure” feature to help more convenient use. You can simulate the dating and travel expenses in advance, and it can be used as a checklist when you go to shopping. – Convenient manage the budget

– Manage spending by Category

– Check spending list more easily by graphs

– Intuitive user interface (Intuitive design) We’ve been thinking how we give you the most easiest way to use in this universe and more intuitive user interface that gives you fun feelings. Make your life more plentiful and richer.

We support your love.

Dual Web Browser

Do you want to use the browser to browse all kinds of information at the same time? Including: network, video, stock, virtual currency, news, translation … and so on. Now this app is sure to meet your needs! Dual browser in one display!

Browsing web becomes easier and more efficient! Features:

1. Simultaneously display Dual Web browser.

2. Previous / Next page button.

3. Share Screen button.

4. Dual Window Extend Mode.

5. Previous / Next URL button.

6. URL Save button.

7. Lightweight UI design to reduce memory usage can increase performance.

8. This browser has an independent ability to display video on one of dual web browser.

