If you love waiting until the last minute to get stuff done, this month of Netflix removals should be a thrill. For the first time in quite a while, there are several high profile movies being taken off of the streaming service this July. Over the past few months, Netflix has done an admirable job of spacing out the tough losses, but it appears that licensing has finally caught up with the company as there are some real gems in this list.
Before Midnight is a movie I’ve been meaning to rewatch, and if you haven’t seen the Before Sunrise trilogy, I highly recommend setting aside some time to watch all three. Other highlights include Tropic Thunder, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Bring It On, V for Vendetta, and, believe it or not, the surprisingly good Ratchet and Clank movie.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of July below:
Leaving July 1st
- Alive
- Along Came Polly
- An Honest Liar
- Beerfest
- Before Midnight
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cocktail
- Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Little Women
- Michael Clayton
- Midnight in Paris
- Mixed Signals
- More Than a Game
- Pandemic
- Piglet’s Big Movie
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Scary Movie
- Scream 3
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- The Art of War
- Tropic Thunder
- V for Vendetta
Leaving July 2nd
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Leaving July 8th
- Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
- Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5
Leaving July 9th
- Ratchet and Clank
- Serena
Leaving July 11th
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
Leaving July 14th
- Wild Hogs
Leaving July 15th
- Convergence
- Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
- Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
Leaving July 16th
- Changeling
- Wanted
Leaving July 29th
- The Den
Leaving July 30th
- A Cinderella Story
- Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
- Swing State
Be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in July.