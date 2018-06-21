Yesterday’s roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a good one, and there are actually still a few freebies in there that you can download if you hurry. We’ve got six fresh iOS apps for you to check out on Thursday though, and you’ll find them all listed below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long these apps will remain free. The sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Wideshow

Normally $1.99.

Wideshow is a simple and brilliant photography app. It is not built for taking photos but rather for displaying them, in a wonderful manner. Why would you buy an expensive camera phone if you can’t enjoy your photos and panoramas the way they deserve to be? BEAUTIFUL SLIDESHOWS

Wideshow enables you to see where and when a photo has been taken. It shows you the address of the location, and also the date and time when’s the photo taken. The upcoming photos is displayed in the upper-right corner at all times. QUICK SETUP

Just pick your photos, no matter whether they’re in a shared iCloud album or on your device. You can even combine multiple sources! SMART DESIGN

Wideshow handles photos, videos and panoramas each in its own way and gives you the control of everything that happens on the screen. POWERFUL OPTIONS

Change all kinds of options like duration per slide, animations, map zoom etc., without disrupting the slideshow! *Wideshow requires Apple TV or similar hardware that supports AirPlay, like EZCast or AirServer on PC/Mac

Download Wideshow

CleanUp Contacts Suite

Normally $0.99.

This app combines three must-have tools in one to make sure that your address book is free of duplicates and unwanted contacts. Accompanied by a powerful always-on backup tool, this is for sure the ultimate address book app. CleanUp Suite contains the following functions:

– 1. Merge and detect duplicates automatically –

This module cleans your address book automatically but you will stay in control. Before scanning your contacts, you can configure the merge level: only detect 100% matches or also detect several kinds of partial matching. After that, it will run a scan to check for all duplicate contacts. Once the scan is complete, it will present you with the results. You can then choose to remove all matching contacts from your address book or to merge only a sub-selection of the duplicates found. Also works flawlessly with multiple sources like Gmail and iCloud to keep all duplicate contacts centralized.

– 2. Select and remove contacts in bulk –

This module is the ideal tool to remove contacts in bulk. Select the contacts you want to remove, click the delete-button and your contacts will be removed. For even faster selections you can use smart filters or the instant search function. And of course all contacts are backup up before they are removed.

– 3. Manual merging for the finishing touch –

Still got some contacts left that are actually duplicates but are too different to be automatically detected? Then this final module gives you the option to fine-tune your address book to the last bit. Just select the contacts you want to merge, press the merge button and you are done! The merge result is shown in a popup so you can tweak it a bit more if you want to get the optimal result.

– 4. Backup and restore –

All above modules create automatic backups before doing their trick. You can restore complete backups, but you can also restore a single contact (or a selection of contacts) from a certain backup. This gives you ultimate freedom! All above is included in the app and is directly available (no in-app purchases required of course). The entire app is universal and optimized for iPhone, iPhone 7.0 and iPad. Features:

– Clean and manage duplicate contacts

– Sturdy contacts backup and restore

– Remove contacts in bulk

– Manually merge contacts

– All-in-one tool for an accessible address book

– Streamlined user interface CleanUp Suite will keep your address book as clean as possible, so get it now!

Download CleanUp Contacts Suite

PhotoX Pro

Normally $1.99.

PhotoX Pro – Top Live Photos & Wallpapers offers only the Best Wallpapers with over 500,000+ beautiful and cool wallpapers, live photos at your fingertips. These wallpapers are carefully selected and are waiting eagerly to be picked as your wallpaper. Our app is memory-optimized, smooth and fast. Here at PhotoX we work hard day and night to bring you the Best Wallpapers. Our caring and dedicated staff makes sure that our content is the best. Our developers work around the clock to constantly improve our applications, and to stay the best! Top Features:

• Choose Live photos from Impressive Live Wallpapers

• Backgrounds are High Quality and High Definition images

• Upload & Share your photos to community

• Cool & Lightweight Photo Editor

• Easily save Wallpapers within the app

• Save Images to Favorite list for later usage

• Variety Categories

• Share your cool images via Facebook, Twitter, Email, Messages and other Social Networks

• Intuitive and Fast navigation through a beautiful gallery of cool wallpapers

• The gallery wallpapers can be ordered by popularity or recent additions

• Updated Daily

Download PhotoX Pro

Infinity Dungeon! VIP

Normally $0.99.

– VIP version Effect –

1) MP Regeneration Speed Boost!

2) Max MP Boost!

3) Remove Banner ads(except video ads) Gold Mine Dungeon RPG!

A game that players of all ages can enjoy! Fun guaranteed!

A hidden dungeon is discovered at last.

What is happening in the dungeon? Conquer the dungeon with special attacks and magic and become rich! Various enemies and dungeons…

Witty dialogues, engaging story… and a twist!

Endless gold… You can enjoy this awesome game with your one hand at any time!

The best kill-time game ever! Infinity Dungeon will keep you satisfied as long as you have your smartphone with you.

Download Infinity Dungeon! VIP

Skywall Pro

Normally $1.99.

The only wallpaper app you’ll ever need. Say hello to Skywall. Explore

Sift through hundreds of original wallpapers hand crafted in house by the the Skywall team. Enjoy exclusive walls designed specifically for your devices. You won’t find these backgrounds in any other app. Upload

You can upload as many photos as you want and store them securely in Cloud for Free Wall of the Day

Come back every day for a new treat. This is where we showcase newly created Skywall, or just some of our favorites. Contact us if you want your own original work in the spotlight. Stunning UI

Fall in love with an app designed with Material in mind. Open up Skywall continually for some daily eye candy. Updated Daily

We’ll be constantly designing new Skywall for you. This means new high quality content within the app every day.

Download Skywall Pro

Extreme Week Calendar

Normally $1.99.

Light version of the popular Extreme Agenda organizer app. It gives you a 7 day week view and inline day view to add great features not found in the default calendar. Use it as a great week calendar, or as a trial to see the quality of our advanced Extreme Calendar and Extreme Agenda solutions. Once you are ready you can easily upgrade to the more advanced products from within the app. Features Include: Great Calendaring

• Powerful Week and Timeline Day with inline editing.

• Uses and expands on your native calendar data.

• Sync like you would with the default calendar(Google, iCloud, Exchange).

• Advanced repeating event options.

• Move/Copy Events

• Event Templates

• Email Events

• Show events on Facebook

• Military time, ISO week, and week start options.

• Uses time bars and icons to keep you informed at a glance

• Filter events based on iCal calendars.

• Almost 200 professional icons to mark your events Power and Flexibility

• Universal Support

• TextExpander Support

• Portrait and Landscape Support.

• Retina Display Support.

• Background and color theme choices.

• Help System • Easily upgraded to Extreme Calendar or Extreme Agenda Planner

Download Extreme Week Calendar