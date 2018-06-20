What a shocker, the tech world fiercely opposes Trump’s border policy on children

Depending on where you stand on the whole Trump border policy that separates children from their families at the border, you might refer to these detention centers as internment camps or summer camps/boarding schools. The fact of the matter is that they’re facilities where children are caged, as in, they’re not allowed to leave.

Unsurprisingly, the leaders of some of the most prominent companies in tech hate Trump’s border policy as much as you’d expect them to, and it’s unlikely we’ll see any CEO actually defend the Trump administration on this abhorrent move.

I can’t even begin to fathom what it means to a child to be taken away from his or her family like that, and what can do to their future. Imagine, for example, if the US had such a policy in place back in 1885 when a certain Frederick Trump, only 16 years of age, immigrated to the United States. But I digress — here’s what the CEO of some of the most important companies in tech are saying.

Airbnb

Airbnb’s Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia, and Nathan Blecharczyk issued a joined statement on Twitter calling for the end of the policy.

Ripping children from their parents’ arms is cruel. This policy must end. pic.twitter.com/R2b3FXtxqU — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) June 18, 2018

Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook believes that the policy is “inhumane” and “needs to stop.”

It’s heartbreaking to see the images and hear the sounds of the kids. Kids are the most vulnerable people in any society. I think that what’s happening is inhumane, it needs to stop.

Box

Aaron Levie from Box posted a harsh criticism on Twitter, calling the policy “inhumane and un-American.”

The act of separating families at the border is inhumane and un-American. We cannot let this continue. We need our government to address immigration in a compassionate and scalable way *now*. — Aaron Levie (@levie) June 19, 2018

Facebook

Facebook’s top execs Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg donated to a fundraising campaign that aims to reunite children with their parents, per Politico.

Microsoft

Microsoft had to face some backlash from its own employees because the company wrote in a blog post a few months ago that it’s “proud” to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In response, Satya Nadella responded with a company-wide memo in which he said he’s “appalled at the abhorrent policy of separating” children from their parents, making it clear that Microsoft isn’t working with ICE on this — here’s the full memo:

“Team, Like many of you, I am appalled at the abhorrent policy of separating immigrant children from their families at the southern border of the U.S. As both a parent and an immigrant, this issue touches me personally. I consider myself a product of two amazing and uniquely American things — American technology reaching me where I was growing up that allowed me to dream the dream and an enlightened immigration policy that then allowed me to live that dream. My story would not have been possible anywhere else. This new policy implemented on the border is simply cruel and abusive, and we are standing for change. Today Brad detailed our company’s position on this issue, as well as the immigration legislation currently being considered in Congress, and I encourage you to read his blog post. I want to be clear: Microsoft is not working with the U.S. government on any projects related to separating children from their families at the border. Our current cloud engagement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is supporting legacy mail, calendar, messaging and document management workloads. Microsoft has a long history of taking a principled approach to how we live up to our mission of empowering every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more with technology platforms and tools, while also standing up for our enduring values and ethics. Any engagement with any government has been and will be guided by our ethics and principles. We will continue to have this dialogue both within our company and with our stakeholders outside. The immigration policy of this country is one of our greatest competitive advantages, and this is something we must preserve and promote. America is a nation of immigrants, and we’re able to attract people from around the world to contribute to our economy, our communities and our companies. We are also a beacon of hope for those who need it the most. This is what makes America stronger. We will always stand for immigration policies that preserve every person’s dignity and human rights. That means standing with every immigrant who works at Microsoft and standing for change in the inhumane treatment of children at the U.S. border today.

Satya”

Twilio

Twilio CEO and cofounder Jeff Lawson penned a letter on Medium, calling the policy “not just wrong,” but a “war crime.”

Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says you need to “do everything it takes to #KeepFamiliesTogether.”

Do everything it takes to #KeepFamilesTogether. What are the highest impact ways to help? — jack (@jack) June 19, 2018

Uber

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, says that “as a father, a citizen and an immigrant myself, the stories coming from our border break my heart,” calling the policy “immoral” and “just plain wrong.”

As a father, a citizen and an immigrant myself, the stories coming from our border break my heart. Families are the backbone of society. A policy that pulls them apart rather than building them up is immoral and just plain wrong. #KeepFamiliesTogether https://t.co/g2Cu40zvcX — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) June 19, 2018

Uber sent out a company-wide memo of its own, via Business Insider:

Team – As you heard us discuss at the All Hands today, we are horrified by what is happening at the southern border, where more than 2,000 children have been separated from their families. It’s unfathomable to imagine and heartbreaking to see, and we want you to know what we are doing as a company and what you can do as an individual. We continue to directly advocate for necessary changes to our nation’s broken immigration system, which includes seeking permanent status for DREAMers, protections to other visa categories, and opposition to country of origin travel bans. The Policy team is working closely with partners including FWD.US, The National Immigration Forum, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and asking legislators and regulators to put an end to this crisis. Our Legal team is also reaching out to law firms with a strong commitment to pro bono work to explore immediate opportunities for Uber Legal to partner with them to help parents and children affected by these policies in any way we can. We are also taking a stand as a company—Uber committed $100,000 to KIND today.

Many of you are asking what you can do personally. Here are are a few options: If you’re a US citizen, call your Representative and Senators;

Tweet using the hashtag #KeepFamiliesTogether (Dara shared his view on Twitter today if you want to retweet); and

Donate to KIND, RAICES, or the American Civil Liberties Union. Uber is better and stronger because we are made up of and serve people from all over the world. We strongly support immigration policies that help people and families who want to build a better life, achieve their dreams, or seek protection from dangerous governments and situations. Thanks to everyone for all you’re doing to call attention to this issue. -Jill and Tammy

Yelp

Yelp CEO

I hope others from SF/Bay Area tech companies will join me at this march planned June 30. Please also consider donating to one of these great orgs assembled by @dahlialithwick & @mjschlanger: https://t.co/mSiMtgw9ga #FamiliesBelongTogether https://t.co/E5jXu4OSiv — Jeremy Stoppelman (@jeremys) June 19, 2018

YouTube

YouTube CEO calls the matter “heartbreaking:”

Regardless of your politics, it's heartbreaking to see what's happening to families at the border. Here are some ways you can help: https://t.co/IFVG6g8AKO — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) June 19, 2018

