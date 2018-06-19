iOS 12 developer beta 2 is available for download right now

It’s been two weeks since Apple released the first beta of iOS 12, its most performance-focused iOS upgrade in years. The feedback has generally been excellent: The first iOS 12 beta is more stable and usable than any in recent memory, and there’s seemingly not a ton of bugs that need fixing.

But that’s not going to stop Apple from pushing forwards with its usual update cycle, so a brand-new software update, iOS 12 beta 2, has just been pushed live for developers. We’re still digging through to see if there are any significant changes, but if you’re already on the iOS 12 developer beta channel, you’re going to want to update right now.

iOS 12 developer beta 2 is currently available — as the name would suggest — to developers. If you have an Apple developer account, you can hit this link on your iPhone or iPad and you’ll download the developer profile, which will let you install the iOS 12 developer beta as an over-the-air update. If you prefer to do things the old-fashioned way, you can visit the link on your PC or Mac, and use iTunes to manually update. If you don’t have a paid Apple developer account, you can also download iOS 12 beta profiles here.

Even though iOS 12 beta 1 was impressively stable, you have to remember that you’re still downloading test software. You shouldn’t put it on any device that you rely on day-to-day — and if you do, don’t complain if something vital decides to stop working at an inconvenient time. Anecdotal reports from forums already indicate that there’s problems with sending SMS texts and GPS location on some devices, in addition to the usual complaints about battery life.

With that out of the way, the only thing left to check is whether your device is compatible. As we already mentioned, Apple is making iOS 12 available to every device that can run iOS 11, which means iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 5S. Not sure if that includes you? The full list is below: