Fresh Pixel 3 XL leak confirms at least one key detail

It was only a few days ago that a barrage of Pixel 3 rumors and leaks revealed that Google is both going to copy Apple and stick to its own principles when it comes to this year’s Pixel phones. The Pixel 3 XL will get the same notch-and-chin, not-really-all-screen design seen on most iPhone X clones this year. But the Pixel 3 XL won’t copy one of the iPhone X’s main features, the dual-lens camera.

A fresh tidbit from a prolific leaker says the Pixel 3 XL phone will stick with a single-lens camera. Ice Universe of Weibo and Twitter fame is mostly known for his Samsung leaks, but he just shared a Pixel 3 XL image on Twitter.

Pixel 3XL is still a single camera pic.twitter.com/gw9fZrPPzY — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 18, 2018

According to him, the Pixel 3 XL will still have a single-lens camera on the back. The image shows a render of the Pixel 3 XL wrapped in a protective case whose rear cutouts would only fit a single-lens camera. He has a solid track record, so it’s likely the image here is accurate.

The render features other Pixel 3 XL design elements that were seen in previous leaks, including the top notch that houses two cameras that flank the top speaker, and the bottom bezel, which is where the secondary speaker is found. Android P, meanwhile, can be easily spotted on the screen.

That said, Ice Universe doesn’t tell us anything else about the image. From the looks of it, the render was created by an accessory maker, but we have no idea who did it, or how accurate the information is. A few days ago, we learned that Google did make Pixel 3 XL prototypes featuring two rear cameras, but ultimately decided to stick with single-lens cameras for one more year.