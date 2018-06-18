Best Buy deal takes $400 off a Pixel 2 XL – and no, you don’t have to buy two phones

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are likely just months away from release, which means that carriers are stores are starting to hustle unsold Pixel 2 inventory out of the door. One of the most popular types of carrier deals these days are buy-one-get-ones, which generally make a second device free (in the form of 24 bill credits). They’re great deals in their own right, but if you don’t need two phones or an extra line of service, they’re not worth it.

Good deals on single devices are much rarer, which is why this Pixel 2 XL deal that’s being run by Verizon and Best Buy is definitely worth a look. You get a total of $400 off the RRP of a Pixel 2 XL, bringing the price down to $449.84 from $849.84. You get $200 off straight away, and the other $200 is applied as bill credits over 24 months.

There’s also a smaller deal running on the appropriately smaller Pixel 2 which takes a total of $200 off, $100 from Best Buy and the other $100 in 24 months of bill credits. Both deals require eligible wireless service on Verizon, and if you cancel wireless service early, you pay the remaining balance on your device. Full details are below: