Samsung app gives us a few more hints about the ‘boring’ Galaxy Note 9

Like the Galaxy S9, the Note 9 probably isn’t going to bring the exciting redesign some Samsung fans may be waiting for. And that’s perfectly okay. The phone will still deliver a much better experience than last year’s Note, thanks to a slew of hardware improvements, including processor, camera, storage, and battery life.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t expect new tricks from Samsung when it comes to software, including a customization app that you probably don’t need, but which you can download right now.

Called Samsung Good Lock and detailed by xda-developers, the new software will let you customize several elements of your overall Galaxy Note experience, including the dock, multitasking, and edge, to name a few.

A video demo from prominent Samsung leaker Ice Universe shows us how the Good Lock app will let users switch between short and large cards to change the appearance of the Recent Apps screen.

Good Lock 2018 pic.twitter.com/Z8s77prOjP — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 16, 2018

The Edge Touch feature lets you change the sensitivity of the edge area to prevent unexpected touches. You’ll be able to adjust Edge zones and customize them for single-hand smartphone use accordingly.

The app also includes new features for the lock screen, including a new dock that can show up to six apps. Furthermore, Good Lock also comes with a Routines features which will let you automate certain actions on the phone, like increasing the brightness of the screen when you turn on the camera.

The Good Lock 2018 won’t be a Samsung exclusive, however, and it should be available on any Galaxy phone running Android Oreo or later. In fact, the app is already available in South Korea, and you can install it right away by following this xda-developers tutorial.