New Apple sale at Best Buy slashes prices of iPhone, Apple Watch S3, HomePod, and more

There are certain times of the year each year when certain purchases should be made. For example, new televisions should almost always be purchased during Black Friday sales each November. And early July has become a great time to buy almost any gadget because of Amazon’s new Prime Day sales event, which offers Prime members crazy deals for one day and benefits everyone else because it ripples throughout rival retailers. When it comes to Apple products, however, there are no specific times of the year when purchases should be made because deals are so inconsistent. Yes, some Apple products go on sale for Black Friday, but the discounts are never really that deep. In fact, Best Buy is running a sale right now on just about every Apple product you can think of, and some of the prices you’ll find there are just as good as any Black Friday sale.

If you’re on the lookout for new Apple gear and you don’t want to wait until November, Best Buy’s big Apple sale will save you a bunch of cash on everything from iPhones (including the iPhone X!) and 12 different iPad Pro tablets to Apple Watch Series 3 models, MacBook Air laptops, and even the hot new HomePod smart speaker. Shop the full sale right here or check out our pics for the best deals below.

Save up to $150 on iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

…when you buy and activate with a new monthly installment plan for Sprint. Or, save $100 with qualified upgrade activation. Check the sale page right here.

iPhone X

5.8-inch Super Retina HD display with HDR and True Tone¹

All-glass and stainless steel design, water and dust resistant³

12MP dual cameras with dual IOS, Portrait mode, Portrait lighting, and 4K video up to 60 fps⁴

7MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting⁴

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A11 Bionic, the most powerful and smartest chip in a smartphone

Wireless charging – works with Qi chargers²

Save up to $150 on iPhone X

iPhone 8

4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone³

All-glass and aluminum design, water- and dust-resistant²

12MP camera with OIS and 4K video up to 60 fps

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash for stunning selfies⁵

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A11 Bionic, a most powerful smartphone chip

Wireless charging – works with Qi chargers¹

Save up to $150 on iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

5.5-inch Retina HD display with True Tone³

All-glass and aluminum design, water and dust resistant²

12MP dual cameras with OIS, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and 4K video up to 60 fps⁴

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash for stunning selfies⁵

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A11 Bionic, the most powerful and smartest chip in a smartphone

Wireless charging – works with Qi chargers¹

Save up to $150 on iPhone 8 Plus

$50 off 12 different Apple Watch Series 3 models

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

New dual-core processor for faster app performance¹

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean²

Aluminum case

watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later

Apple Watch Series 3 sale page

Save $200 on MacBook Air models – plus an extra $50 off for students

Dual-core Intel Core i7 processor

Intel HD Graphics 6000

Fast SSD storage

8GB memory

Two USB 3 ports

Thunderbolt 2 port

SDXC port

Up to 12 hours of battery life*

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Multi-Touch trackpad

MacBook Air sale page

Save up to $20 on prepaid iPhones

Sale includes iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE models from various prepaid carriers.

Prepaid iPhone sale page

Save $50 on Apple HomePod

Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound

Spatial awareness that senses its location

Built to bring out the best in Apple Music

Learns what you like based on what you play

Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks

Controls your smart home accessories

Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup.

Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music.

Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.

Apple HomePod (Space Gray): Save $50

Apple HomePod (White): Save $50

Save $20 on 32GB Apple TV with SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Controller

Apple TV: Enjoy your favorite content from apps such as Netflix, Hulu, ESPN, iTunes and more in the App Store; voice search with the Siri remote; 1080p video output; view photos and videos from your iPhone and iPad on TV; 32GB storage

Gaming controller: Compatible with select Apple devices, including Apple TV; Bluetooth wireless technology connects to your device from up to 33′ away; pressure-sensitive buttons; rechargeable battery

Apple TV sale page

Save $100 on 21.5″ iMac

21.5-inch (diagonal) 1920-by- 1080 resolution display

Stunning 5-mm-thin design

Seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Magic Mouse 2

Magic Keyboard

21.5″ iMac sale page

Save $250 on 27″ iMac Pro

27-inch (diagonal) Retina 5K display

5120 x 2880 resolution with support for one billion colors

3.2GHz 8-core Xeon W processor

Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics with 8GB of HBM2 memory

32GB of memory

1TB of storage

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, four USB 3 ports, SDXC card slot, 10Gb Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, four microphones

27″ iMac Pro sale page