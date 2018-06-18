New Apple sale at Best Buy slashes prices of iPhone, Apple Watch S3, HomePod, and more

There are certain times of the year each year when certain purchases should be made. For example, new televisions should almost always be purchased during Black Friday sales each November. And early July has become a great time to buy almost any gadget because of Amazon’s new Prime Day sales event, which offers Prime members crazy deals for one day and benefits everyone else because it ripples throughout rival retailers. When it comes to Apple products, however, there are no specific times of the year when purchases should be made because deals are so inconsistent. Yes, some Apple products go on sale for Black Friday, but the discounts are never really that deep. In fact, Best Buy is running a sale right now on just about every Apple product you can think of, and some of the prices you’ll find there are just as good as any Black Friday sale.
If you’re on the lookout for new Apple gear and you don’t want to wait until November, Best Buy’s big Apple sale will save you a bunch of cash on everything from iPhones (including the iPhone X!) and 12 different iPad Pro tablets to Apple Watch Series 3 models, MacBook Air laptops, and even the hot new HomePod smart speaker. Shop the full sale right here or check out our pics for the best deals below.
Save up to $150 on iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
…when you buy and activate with a new monthly installment plan for Sprint. Or, save $100 with qualified upgrade activation. Check the sale page right here.
iPhone X
- 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display with HDR and True Tone¹
- All-glass and stainless steel design, water and dust resistant³
- 12MP dual cameras with dual IOS, Portrait mode, Portrait lighting, and 4K video up to 60 fps⁴
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting⁴
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- A11 Bionic, the most powerful and smartest chip in a smartphone
- Wireless charging – works with Qi chargers²
iPhone 8
- 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone³
- All-glass and aluminum design, water- and dust-resistant²
- 12MP camera with OIS and 4K video up to 60 fps
- 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash for stunning selfies⁵
- Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- A11 Bionic, a most powerful smartphone chip
- Wireless charging – works with Qi chargers¹
iPhone 8 Plus
- 5.5-inch Retina HD display with True Tone³
- All-glass and aluminum design, water and dust resistant²
- 12MP dual cameras with OIS, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and 4K video up to 60 fps⁴
- 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash for stunning selfies⁵
- Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- A11 Bionic, the most powerful and smartest chip in a smartphone
- Wireless charging – works with Qi chargers¹
Save up to $150 on iPhone 8 Plus
$50 off 12 different Apple Watch Series 3 models
- GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go
- New dual-core processor for faster app performance¹
- Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
- Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean²
- Aluminum case
- watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later
Apple Watch Series 3 sale page
Save $200 on MacBook Air models – plus an extra $50 off for students
- Dual-core Intel Core i7 processor
- Intel HD Graphics 6000
- Fast SSD storage
- 8GB memory
- Two USB 3 ports
- Thunderbolt 2 port
- SDXC port
- Up to 12 hours of battery life*
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- Multi-Touch trackpad
Save up to $20 on prepaid iPhones
Sale includes iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE models from various prepaid carriers.
Save $50 on Apple HomePod
- Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound
- Spatial awareness that senses its location
- Built to bring out the best in Apple Music
- Learns what you like based on what you play
- Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks
- Controls your smart home accessories
- Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup.
- Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music.
- Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.
Apple HomePod (Space Gray): Save $50
Apple HomePod (White): Save $50
Save $20 on 32GB Apple TV with SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Controller
Apple TV: Enjoy your favorite content from apps such as Netflix, Hulu, ESPN, iTunes and more in the App Store; voice search with the Siri remote; 1080p video output; view photos and videos from your iPhone and iPad on TV; 32GB storage
Gaming controller: Compatible with select Apple devices, including Apple TV; Bluetooth wireless technology connects to your device from up to 33′ away; pressure-sensitive buttons; rechargeable battery
Save $100 on 21.5″ iMac
- 21.5-inch (diagonal) 1920-by- 1080 resolution display
- Stunning 5-mm-thin design
- Seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Magic Mouse 2
- Magic Keyboard
Save $250 on 27″ iMac Pro
- 27-inch (diagonal) Retina 5K display
- 5120 x 2880 resolution with support for one billion colors
- 3.2GHz 8-core Xeon W processor
- Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics with 8GB of HBM2 memory
- 32GB of memory
- 1TB of storage
- Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, four USB 3 ports, SDXC card slot, 10Gb Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, four microphones