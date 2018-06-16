10 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

It’s the weekend, movie fans, which means it’s time for new flicks and new trailers. Incredibles 2 is finally here, so no matter how old you are, the animation should be on your to-watch list. Then there’s Tag, a star-studded movie about grown adults playing an elaborate game of tag.

With that in mind, let’s move on to this week’s trailers crop, which includes a bunch of new titles, such as Dumbo.

Alpha

Alpha is like an Ice Age movie, but with people and computer-generated animals that don’t exist. It’s the tale of how we tricked the best animal in the world to become our loyal friend.

Dumbo

Speaking of movies rather than animations, of course, Disney is making more films based on its hits. It’s time for Dumbo to get the movie treatment, with Tim Burton in charge of this new live-action project. But we’ll have to wait until late March next year to watch it in a theater.

First Man

Claire Foy seems to be starring in a lot of movies these days, and that’s great. She’s not the here of First Man however, as this is the story of how we got to land on the moon. And it was a man who did that. Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong.

Halloween

Laurie Strode fights Michael Myers again. You know, four decades later. That’s all you need to know. Oh, and it launches on October 19th.

Siberia

Siberia meanwhile, is an action movie starring Keanu Reeves that takes place in Russia. No, it’s not John Wick 3, but expect Keanu’s character to shoot people:

The Children Act

The Children Act has a release date for the US, September 14th, and a new trailer. We saw the first clip a few days ago, and that was enough for it to make my must-see list.

The Grinch

Also on my list this year is the new Grinch movie, hitting cinemas on November 9th. First of all, because the guys who invented the Minions happen to animate this particular Grinch. The other reason is Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the Grinch.

The Little Stranger

The Little Stranger is also a horror movie, about a doctor who becomes involved with a family that’s haunted by some sort of malefic force.

The Nun

But wait, we’ve got even more horror for you in The Nun. The Vatican sends its emissaries to Romania to confront a demonic nun, who looks incredibly scary. Like, just watch:

Unfriended: Dark Web

The final trailer of the day is also a horror story, called Unfriended: Dark Web. It’s about a guy who gets someone’s laptop which turns out to be connected to the dark web. It also contains video that shows the previous owner is actually watching the current one.