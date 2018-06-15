The Galaxy Note 9 isn’t getting a new hardware button, new leak says

The Galaxy Note 9 will largely be similar to the Galaxy Note 8, most reports say, and that makes perfect sense given what Samsung did with the Galaxy S9 earlier this year. The S9 brings over a bunch of exciting features, but it’s mostly similar to the Galaxy S8 launched last year.

A leak a few days ago suggested the Note 9 might have a unique trick that could further improve the overall user experience, but it turns out it was just wishful thinking.

An image showing a protective case (below) a few days ago featured what appeared to be an extra physical button. The most obvious explanation for it was that Samsung decided to add a camera shutter button. It made perfect sense given that the Galaxy S9’s marketing campaign is centered mainly around the camera. The Note 9, too, will deliver a camera experience that’s going to be at least on par with the Galaxy S9+, if not better.

Note9's protective case, we see its fingerprint sensor position. pic.twitter.com/acHwdYq64k — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 9, 2018

But it turns out there’s no extra physical button on the phone. Images posted online by notorious Samsung leaker Ice Universe show a Galaxy Note 9 protective case that features a bump with holes for a lanyard. This has nothing to do with the phone’s design.

Note9 There is no button in this position. There are two holes in this position on the protective case for the lanyard. Many mobile phone cases have such holes. It may be that Samsung is too lacking in change to make people think that it has A button exists, hahaha. pic.twitter.com/NPAUBcBFuu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 15, 2018

In other words, the Galaxy Note 9 will be as “boring” and predictable as the Galaxy S9 this year. The strategy isn’t exactly working for the company, as the Galaxy S9 isn’t setting any records. The fact that the entire smartphone maker is in a slump right now doesn’t help either.

Samsung is apparently trying to replicate Apple’s iPhone release cycle. The S9/Note 9 seem to be the equivalent of an “iPhone S” generation. Usually, “S” phones are better than their predecessors, as they offer users a more polished look and experience, and the same goes for the Galaxy S9 and Note 9. Apple is also often criticized for not updating the iPhone’s design, but the company keeps selling hundreds of millions of iPhones every year.

The Galaxy Note 9 will be unveiled on August 9th, reports say, with the phone expected to launch by the end of the month.