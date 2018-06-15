Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a great one, and you’ll still find a few remaining sales in there if you missed it. We’ve got a fresh new batch of freebies to finish up the week though, so check it out before these deals are done.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long these apps will remain free. The sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Alook Browser

Normally $1.99.

Alook Web Browser aim to be the best browser for iOS.

• No push, no news, no ads, 23MB, booting under one second.

• Audio/video floating player, 2x speed (supports 0.5-2.0), shares links, background play …

• Download, decompress and compress (zip, rar & 7z), read, play, Wi-Fi Transfer and file management.

• Reader mode, smart splicing pages.

• Built-in 14 languages ​​translation, support full-page translation and word translation.

• Gallery mode to view and save pictures in batches.

• Built-in Adblock Plus, support for manually editing tagged ads, auto-shielding intrusive ads.

• Custom search engine.

• Full-format e-book reader (txt, pdf, epub, mobi, azw, azw3, azw4, prc, pdb).

• iOS 11 Files and iTunes file sharing.

• Perfectly fit iPhone, iPhone X and iPad, support device synchronization.

• Site Settings: video floating, block intrusive ads, text-only mode, clipboard access and JavaScript. More Features:

• iCloud sync.

• Preload next page.

• Privacy mode.

• Touch ID / Face ID authentication.

• Custom site icon.

• View webpage source.

• Auto refresh.

• Big Bang.

• Handoff

• Full-page snapshot.

• Night mode, text-only mode, full screen mode.

• Pull down to refresh.

• In-page lookup.

• 1Password, LastPass, Avast Passwords & other password managers that conform to 1Password protocol.

• Front and rear camera scanning QR code.

• Identify image QR codes and generate QR codes for link.

• Desktop/Mobile site switch (custom UA).

• Stop direct jumping App Store.

• Print, create PDF.

• Website shortcut input, quick open copy URL.

• Support page turning button and click screen to turn page.

• Slide anywhere on the page to return

• View site certificate.

• Custom long press shortcuts.

• Custom font, language, page slide rate, screen rotation lock… Scheme:

• Startup: Alook://

• Search or open URL: Alook:// followed by search or link to open.

• New download: Alook://download/ followed by download link. Privacy & Security:

• Alook won’t upload your account, password and any activity data.

• Browsing records, caches, and cookies are not saved in incognito mode.

• Unlike some browsers that synchronize bookmarks and other data in the developer database, Your data is saved in private iCloud database, nobody including developers can access the data.

Download Alook Browser

Umbrella – Daily rain alerts

Normally $1.99.

In today’s confusing times, it seems everyone could benefit from a little simplicity in their lives. Umbrella answers one very important question for your day: will you need an umbrella? You can also receive a notification, on days that it is supposed to rain, recommending the use of an umbrella. You choose the time and days of week. It works even if your device is idle and the application closed. Weather forecasts are available for over 7 million places worldwide. Precision is right down to where you are standing. FEATURES – Receive a notification when it is supposed to rain, choose the time and days of week

– Simple weather forecast for the day, including conditions, temperature and chance of precipitation

– Swipe left to view the forecast for the next day

– Works in over 7 million places worldwide

– Precise geolocation or override with your city and country

* Weather forecast from yr.no, delivered by the Norwegian Meteorological Institute and the NRK

Download Umbrella – Daily rain alerts

Video Meme Maker

Normally $1.99.

Get the most sophisticated Video Meme Maker app for iPhone and iPad now! ▶ FEATURES – change font size

– change font color

– change font type

– change background color

– increase/decrease distance between meme text and video

– add your own personal watermark Do you have an Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or Tumblr page dedicated to posting memes? Or are you just looking for an app to make a video meme for a quick laugh with friends? Either way this video meme maker is the perfect app for you! Never again will you have to repost blurry videos of other people’s memes or quotes – or even worse: with someone else’s watermark on it. With this video meme maker app each one of your memes will be of highest quality ! DOWNLOAD THIS VIDEO MEME MAKER APP NOW TO CREATE YOUR FIRST MEME VIDEO!

Download Video Meme Maker

ShortCircuit – A Puzzle Game

Normally $0.99.

The classic Mac game now on iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad. ShortCircuit is an action puzzle game where you must remove tiles by connecting two matching tiles with no more than three lines. Based on Short Circuit for Macintosh by Carl Limsico

Download ShortCircuit – A Puzzle Game

Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock

Normally $1.99.

• 500,000 HAPPY USERS can’t be wrong! Just wake up and bring it away from your bed, AUTO-dismiss!

• SMART, BEAUTIFUL and EASY-TO-USE WHAT OUR USERS SAID

√ Finally! An alarm that irritates me enough to wake up

√ Exceptional App!! This app is super super annoying… It really gets me out of bed

√ Love it. It’s the best alarm ever

√ Great Alarm! Been having trouble getting up. No more!

√ This app is so easy to use, and has all the perfect functions! I’ll never be late again! FEATURED IN THE MEDIA

√ Definitely one of the more “annoying” alarms to help you get up and out of bed in the morning. – AppAdvice.com

√ If you are the kind of person who has a difficult time waking up after you’ve turned off your alarm, this app may help keep you from being late for work. – iDownloadBlog Also in MacWorld NL, AppsRumors, AppChronicles, etc. HOW IT WORKS As the name “Step Out!” implied, the only way you can turn off this alarm clock is STEPPING out of your bed (you still can snooze – in a limited duration). It uses advanced image recognition and step tracking technologies to check whether you’re far away from your bed. After ringing, the app asks you to capture another photo of a specified place, it should be where you usually be every time you wake up, such as the bathroom, the kitchen, … So you just take a photo and do your routine work like washing your face or preparing breakfast. Another alternative is using the step counter, which simplifies this process into just nothing. You wake up and go to wherever you want with the device. After reaching enough number of steps, the alarm will automatically turn off. It’s simply a smarter alarm with no additional action., You’ll love using it from the very first time. FEATURES IN DETAIL – MUSIC ALARM

o Wake up with your favorite songs

o Listen to them when moving – FULLY FUNCTIONAL ALARM

o Easy setup with hand-drawn mini-game

o Repeating rule for daily, weekly alarms

o Built-in alarm sounds

o Snooze, Vibrate, Fade-in & Volume for the perfect experience – MOTION TRACKING

o Innovative motion tracking system to sense your steps

o Smart anti-cheat system to make sure that you are stepping **IMPORTANT: We do not encourage our users to step so fast when you are not totally awake, this app will just recognize the steps when you aren’t walking too fast. – IMAGE RECOGNITION

o State-of-the-art image recognizing engine

o Can match both horizontal and vertical pictures

o Strict image comparison to assure you’re leaving your bed and your eyes opened wide enough to take the right picture. **HINT: Choose a scene that has a stable light condition for better matching results. – SLEEP TIMER

o Fall asleep with music

o Auto-lock and ready for next alarm – FLASHLIGHT

o Easy to find way through the dark when you are stepping – CLOCK

o Full feature clock

o Show/hide seconds, 24 hour format

Download Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock

Piku Piku – Make Gifs & Videos

Normally $1.99.

Make and share animated GIFs or repeating video clips using your iPhone camera. Tap the shutter button once and Piku Piku does the rest. Praised by Apple

=============

* Featured on iTunes homepage

* Featured in Apps Enhanced with 3D Touch

* Featured as Best New App

* Featured in Make & Share GIFs

* Featured on Product Hunt homepage

* Press: Mashable, TheNextWeb, MacWorld, AppAdvice and more…

============= LIVE FILTERS

Apply striking filters in real time to record the best gifs and videos FRONT SCREEN & REAR CAMERA FLASH

Record gifs and videos, like never before, even in the dark SELF TIMER MODE

Capture your fun moments by setting the timer for 3, 5, or 10 seconds GIF & VIDEO MODE

Select to record either as a gif or video FRONT & REAR CAMERA

Switch between front or rear camera PORTRAIT & LANDSCAPE

Record gifs or videos in your choice of orientation Notification Center Widget

Quickly bring up the front or rear camera right from the Notification Center, even from your Lock Screen 3D Touch Quick Actions for iPhone 6s

Instantly bring up the front or rear camera to take a fun moving selfie or capture something interesting

Download Piku Piku – Make Gifs & Videos

Convoto

Normally $5.99.

Thousands of people simplify their lives with Convoto, so stop thinking and start taking the pain out of conversions. Praised by Apple

=============

Featured in 130+ countries both in iPhone & iPad

Featured on iTunes Home Page

Featured on Product Hunt Home Page

Featured as Best New App

Featured in Apps Enhanced with 3D Touch

Top Utilities App

Daily Helpers

Cooking for Holidays

Kitchen Tools

============= It’s the ideal app for business professionals, travelers, chefs, students, and anyone else who needs to convert units or currencies. Convoto lets you convert units and currencies in a way that is very easy and fast. There are many unit and currency converters but you don’t really enjoy using them. This is mostly because of intrusive ads, buttons, form fields and complex designs. Convoto, on the other hand, is very intuitive, lightweight and colorful conversion calculator. Features — One universal download for iPhone (4/4S/5/5C/5S/6/6 Plus), iPod Touch, and iPad

— Real time conversions in one screen

— Automatic currency updates

— Fully functional without the Internet

— Favorite units for quick access

— Quickly search units by code or unit name

— Launch the app into your most used conversion category

— Gorgeous and smart calculator

— Scroll and tap user experience

— Great readability for all ages

— Fun, fast and easy to use

— Intuitive and colorful interface

— Classic color theme on/off Unit and Currency Conversions Convoto can handle — Acceleration

— Angle

— Area

— Clothing (Children, women and men)

— Cooking (Complete list of units for chefs and anyone who uses online recipes)

— Currency (168 currencies with automatic updates)

— Data

— Data Transfer Speed

— Density

— Energy

— Flow Rate

— Force

— Frequency

— Fuel

— Illuminance

— Length

— Metric Prefixes

— Power

— Pressure

— Radioactivity

— Temperature

— Time

— Torque

— Typography

— Velocity

— Volume

— Weight Note: Currency exchange rates are updated when online and stored for off-line use.

Download Convoto