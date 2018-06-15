Apple Watch Series 3 refurbished models on sale one day only at Best Buy

Now that the long winter is over and summer has finally arrived, you’re probably thinking of actually getting out of the house and seeing what the world outside has to offer. You might even be considering taking full advantage of the hot weather and either running or biking around your town or city, in which case it wouldn’t hurt to pick up something like an Apple Watch to track your progress. Good news: The Apple Watch is on sale today.

For one day only, Best Buy is selling all refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 models at a 20% discount online, and free shipping as well. Prices start as low as $319.20 for 38mm Space Grey, Gold, and Silver models with GPS and cellular functionality, which is nearly $80 cheaper than an Apple Watch with cellular would cost new.

You can check out the full sale on Best Buy’s website, but these are some of the best deals we found:

If you don’t mind having a refurbished Apple Watch, this is one of the better deals you’re likely to find online.