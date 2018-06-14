Sprint is killing its $15 unlimited data promo this Friday because it was too popular

Seven innocent days ago, we told you about a Sprint promotion that was offering unlimited data to anyone willing to switch onto the network for $15 a month. There were no strings attached and no weird fine print, which normally makes this kind of deal too good to be true.

Apparently, Sprint’s accounting department agreed, because the company is killing the promotion at midnight tomorrow, Friday June 15th. The news was first reported by USA Today and confirmed to BGR by Sprint. It was only ever advertised as a “limited-time” deal, so this isn’t exactly surprising, but killing off a major promo like this after only 7 days is highly unusual.

The good news is that if you’re reading this on Thursday or Friday, you still have time to take advantage. All you have to do to qualify for a $15 unlimited line is port in a number. Unlike a lot of switching deals, there’s no requirement for you to have been with a particular competitor for a set amount of time, so if you’ve got an old Google Voice number burning a hole in your computer somewhere, this is your moment.

The data plan is Sprint’s standard “unlimited” offering, which means you can stream video at up to 480p, music up to 500kbps, and you might be deprioritized at peak times — all the same conditions that other carriers apply to their standard unlimited plans.

Although Sprint’s network isn’t the best in the nation, it’s also no longer particularly terrible. Sprint has spent considerable cash building out its small cell network, and it also offers innovative solutions like the Magic Box if your coverage isn’t fantastic at home. When you consider the gulf in price between Sprint’s deal and the competition — Sprint’s unlimited plan costs $60 for a family of four, whereas T-Mobile is $160 for the same — it’s really hard to justify paying the extra.