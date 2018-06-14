Sony starts pretending it cares about Switch-PS4 ‘Fortnite’ cross-play

Nintendo announced a few days ago that Switch owners will finally be able to play the hottest game out there right now, the free-to-play Fortnite. And that’s when PS4 owners discovered that you could count on Sony to ruin your gaming experience. Sony does not support cross-play support between the PS4 and the Switch, and that also means that you can’t play Fortnite on the Switch with the account you’ve created on the PlayStation because that account is tied to your PSN account. And Sony is a huge douche about it.

The backlash was instant and so powerful that Sony felt compelled to not really say anything about it in an official statement.

Sony says that it’s open to hearing what you think about “enhancing” your gaming experience. But the company never mentioned the Switch in a comment provided to to BBC and others. Here’s what it says:

We’re always open to hearing what the PlayStation community is interested in to enhance their gaming experience. Fortnite is already a huge hit with PS4 fans, offering a true free-to-play experience so gamers can jump in and play online. With 79 million PS4s sold around the world and more than 80 million monthly active users on PlayStation Network, we’ve built a huge community of gamers who can play together on Fortnite and all online titles. We also offer Fortnite cross-play support with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, expanding the opportunity for Fortnite fans on PS4 to play with even more gamers on other platforms.

Not only did Sony did not acknowledge the hottest console out there, which happens to be the Switch right now, but it also did not provide any insight into what would make cross-play impossible between the PS4 and the Switch. Or PS4 and the Xbox One, while we’re at it.

You can always try to tell Sony via Twitter that you hate the lack of cross-play support. But I’m pretty sure Sony isn’t reading those. How can you be “open to hearing” what you’re interested in but ignore replies such as the ones posted in response to this tweet:

We're broadcasting live from E3 all day long! Watch every minute at https://t.co/6WGSKH0BS1 #PlayStationE3 pic.twitter.com/7rCOdv2ma7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 12, 2018

What you can do to make Sony pay attention to you is to stop playing Fortnite on your PS4, especially if you’ve got a second gaming computer available that can run the game, be it a smartphone, PC, or a different console.