Tuner T1 Pro

Normally $1.99.

Tune any musical instrument (guitar, violin, viola, bass, piano, cello, flute and many more) with this simple chromatic tuner. Tuner T1 also comes with a handy Tone Generator that plays any musical note as reference for tuning. A must-have tool for musicians. – Simple to use with only the essential features

– Extremely accurate (can be tuned to an accuracy of ±0.1 cents)

– Tone generator that can generate reference tones over a note-range of 3 octaves

– Ability to set the frequency of A₄ (for tunings where A₄ is not 440 hertz)

Download Tuner T1 Pro

Crash the Comet

Normally $1.99.

Basically you need to control the comet, and keep it flying on the track.

Look easy, but the comet will continue speed up. It is not easy! Specially on two hands mode, you may crash immediately. Remember, this game is a Big Challenge.

Download Crash the Comet

iLiveThemes

Normally $1.99.

The age of colorful live wallpapers is coming! Only works on iPhone X/iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus/iPhone 6s/iPhone 6s Plus. Customize various types of live wallpapers for your iPhone, including spectacular sceneries, romantic love, cute pets, abstractism and so on. Make your phone screen present a different colorful world. Features:

HD quality

Image fidelity

Easy to use

Update weekly Come and join us to enjoy the perfect experience that the innovative design brings you.

Bring some color into your life!

Download iLiveThemes

Drive Box HD

Normally $1.99.

*** UK APP & MOBILE DESIGN WINNERS 2014 FOR BEST CONNECTED APP *** DriveBox is an intelligent vehicle app, built for car, truck, motorcycle and all types of vehicle lovers, and daily users. It brings all your content and in-car entertainment under one roof. Features include in-car gadgets, music, maps, video, calls, radio, widgets and much more for your ultimate driving experience. Unlock the retro speedometer and mount it to your dashboard or simply use our StreetView maps feature. Keep up to date with current in-car trends by utilizing an app takes your driving experience to the next level. Main features: Dashboard

• Featured weather widget with forecasting

• Display time and date data

• Access your in-car gadgets Music

• DriveBox utilises Apple’s CarPlay features to allow you to connect to your vehicle with Bluetooth (or cable) and use your steering wheel knobs to control your music

• DriveBox EyesFree® gesture controls (simple gestures to browse and listen to your music) without ever taking your eyes off the road

• DriveBox MusicFx® presents your music in a beautiful and minimal effects panel which also feature our Eyes Free gesture controls

• Filter between Songs, Albums, Artists, Playlists and Audiobooks

• Experience full graphic and visual richness with all your music artwork in full color

• Repeat or shuffle your tracks for pleasure World Web Radio

• Listen the world’s best radio from over 600 stations

• Choose from many different countries, including your own Video

• View your videos directly inside our player (non-DRM)

• Access DRM (digital rights managed) video on your device

• Filter between your Movies, TV Shows, Vodcasts and Personal Videos

• Experience full graphic and visual richness with all your video artwork in full color Youtube

• Search for Youtube videos directly in the DriveBox app

• Videos presented in your search choice between HD and SD quality

• View your video in full screen mode directly inside DriveBox app Calls

• Pull in all your address book contacts directly into DriveBox app

• Use of large buttons and typography for ease of calling

• Integration of Skype® and FaceTime®

• Connect your device via bluetooth for hands free conversations Maps

• DriveBox StreetView presents a 360 degrees full color view of your desired destination point (available as in app purchase)

• DriveBox StreetView displays desired destination weather information

• Get directions to your chosen destinations with Apple Maps®, GMaps®, Waze®, Navigon®, TomTom® eSygic® Web Browser

• Use our browser directly inside the DriveBox app

• Access, save and edit your favorites for ease of use

• Features forward and back buttons for a smooth and fluid interaction ———– Connection Points

If you already have professionally had your iPad, iPad Mini installed directly into your dashboard then you’re already set to go. If not, don’t worry you can simply connect your iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch via cable (jack to jack) or simply connect via Bluetooth. Stay in contact with DriveBox

For any type of request, information, suggestions, questions or concerns you can contact us by e-mail: hello@lifelikeux.com Keep up to date with future developments of DriveBox, you can follow us on Twitter: @iamlifelike. Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/driive. Access our website at http://www.lifelikeux.com Important: DriveBox has an in app purchase which gives you access to a 5 day weather widget (standard comes with 1 day), 360º street view in maps, a visual speedometer and a music FX simulator. The app is fully functional without the upgrade.

Download Drive Box HD

New York City map offline

Normally $2.99.

100% OFFLINE: beautiful 3D city map, public transport route planner, address and places finder! Big cities can be confusing and intimidating for those visiting or living in it. New York is the biggest of the big cities and despite living here, it is highly likely you still do not know your way around all of New York. Worry no more! New York City Offline Map is here to take care of your navigation problems. It will help you to find your way from one location to another, quickly, easily, and accurately. It provides you with an offline map of the city of New York that you can download and store on your device and use as you may wish without bothering to look for a network or worrying about connectivity. Use New York City Offline Map to find your way in the Big Apple. Get rid of the outdated navigation apps that take ages to load and require an Internet connection every time you need help to navigate. Download the New York City Offline Map with Public Transport Planner once and use it forever. Its regular updates ensure that you have the latest data about New York available on your device at all times. Experience New York in 3D, watch the city come alive on your screen like never before. Optimize your navigation routes as New York city offline map allows you to explore the city’s various transport options and provides you with the best route, from one point to the other. You have all you need in the palm of your hand. Wish to find a restaurant or a museum or that little café you have recently heard about? Just turn on New York City Offline Map’s excellent city guide and it will take you there without any fuss. Its huge database of businesses, attractions, parks, monuments, and other interesting destinations, allows hassle free guiding service to you. New York City Offline Map guide updates will keep you informed about the hottest places in New York so you never miss out on the best places to eat, drink or relax. Key Features:

• A downloadable offline map that is low on storage and high on data.

• 3D maps for a realistic experience.

• A comprehensive transport route planner for all modes of public transport within New York City.

• Use the New York City Offline Map Route planner to plan your journey by bus, subway, ferries or railway to get from one place to another within New York, quickly and cheaply.

• Detailed functions of its efficient route planner will inform you which transport to take, from where to take it, where to get off and at what time.

• Know your journey time as the route planner displays the duration of the journey and the time spent on each mode of transport you use enroute.

• A city guide that contains information about all the attractions, eateries, parks, monuments, theaters, and other places or interest for quick reference.

• Allows you to search for a location by name or address.

• Provides up to date information about New York City. Download “New York City Offline Map” and never get lost in the city of New York again!

Download New York City map offline

Phone Drive

Normally $1.99.

——————————————-

“Featured What’s Hot in iTunes over 50 stores”

“Top Utilities Category in many stores”

——————————————- You can now use your iOS device as a portable Wireless Flash Drive. Introducing Phone Drive – File Manager. Phone Drive allows you to store, view and manage files on your iPhone or iPad. You can connect to Phone Drive from any Mac or PC over the Wi-Fi network and transfer files by drag & drop files straight from the Finder or Windows Explorer. Phone Drive features document viewer, PDF reader, music player, image viewer, voice recorder, text editor, file manager and support most of the file operations: like delete, move, copy, email, share, zip, unzip and more. — KEY FEATURES —

– SUPPORT CLOUD STORAGE: (in-app purchase)

Support Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud Drive, Box and Yandex.Disk storage.

– PDF READER:

Support fast PDF reader with thumbnails and bookmarks features.

– MULTIMEDIA PLAYER:

An ability to in app create your own audio playlist with repeat, shuffle, background playback and remote control from multitask.

– DOCUMENT READER:

Support MS Office, iWork, Text & HTML

– HTTP/FTP PASSWORD PROTECTED:

Files transfer between PC/Mac with password protected.

– FILE OPERATION:

Move, Copy, Rename, Delete, Zip, Unzip, UnRAR, Create File and Folder.

– FILE SHARING:

File sharing with other iPhone/iPad devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection with automatic search of nearest available devices around you.

– EASY FILE UPLOAD:

Drag and drop files upload via your PC/Mac web browser or USB via iTunes.

– TEXT EDITOR:

Built-in text editor that allows you to edit your text files or source codes on your iOS device.

– IMPORT/ FILES CREATION:

An ability to create text files, image captures, video records, voice recordings and import pictures from photo library.

– PASSCODE LOCK:

An ability to protect your files from viewing by others.

Option for use your fingerprint to unlock Phone Drive with TouchID support. (iOS 8 only)

– UNIVERSALITY:

This app is developed for both iPhone and iPad, you need to purchase only once. — AUDIO PLAYER —

– Able to in app create audio playlist.

– Plays all MP3 files from a folder as a playlist.

– Repeats and shuffles songs.

– Supports background audio playback.

– Supports Audio Remote Control from multitask. — VIEWABLE FORMATS —

– Audio (WAV, MP3, M4A, CAF, AIF, AIFF, AAC)

– Images (JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIF, TIFF, ICO)

– Movies (MP4, MOV, MPV, M4V, MKV, AVI, 3GP)

– iWorks (Pages, numbers, and Keynote)

– Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

– RTF (Rich Text Format)

– RTFD (TextEdit with embedded images)

– PDF Documents

– Plain text

– Source code

– HTML web pages

– Web archives

Download Phone Drive

AR+Brush

Normally $0.99.

AR+Brush is a amazing AR app based on ARKit technology.

You can use it to draw something in the real space. take a try, you’ll know how amazing is this. If you want to try other AR related apps, you can try other apps we’ve done.

Download AR+Brush

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo.

-Save your favorite filters into Favorites for a much easier and faster access.

-You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want.

-Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters.

-Use crpping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding.

-Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle. You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it! Have a try for fun!

Download Emoji Camera