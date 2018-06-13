A major Surface redesign is happening, but not until next year

There’s no question that Microsoft’s hardware division has been making some great Windows 10 devices, even though the Surface brand had quite a rough start. There’s no doubt that Microsoft is working on a variety of Windows 10 devices, including more affordable Surface-branded PCs and a brand new type of Surface product.

As for the Surface Pro 6 update that you’re expecting, well — don’t get your hopes up for a 2018 launch.

The Surface Pro 6, or just next-gen Surface Pro, is due in mid-2019, and it’s coming with a major redesign, according to ZDNet. That’s all we know about this product that Microsoft calls Carmel internally.

That said, you can probably expect a mild Surface Pro update this year, but nothing fancy. Think 8th-gen Intel Core chips and maybe USB-C support. The Surface Laptop might receive a similar treatment.

Libra is also an interesting Surface product, one that Bloomberg reported on not too long ago. It’s supposed to be an affordable Windows 10 PC that would compete directly against Chromebooks and Apple’s iPad. Unlike Carmel, Libra is coming by the end of the year, Thurrott says.

Even more exciting than that is Microsoft’s Andromeda device, which is supposedly coming this year as well. Per the same Thurrott, Microsoft’s Andromeda is a pocketable device that can create “a truly personal and versatile computing experience.” We’ve referred to it as the Surface Phone in recent reports, with Dell supposedly making one of its own. Think of it as a foldable tablet. You get two screens separated by a hinge — that sort of trick.

Several other products are also in the works at Microsoft, including the Surface Hub 2, the next HoloLens release (codename Sydney), the 2020 Xbox console (codename Scarlett), a new Jabra Evolve-like Surface-branded headset, and a new Surface dock.

Naturally, nothing can be confirmed right now, s things are still in flux. Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Paney is still leading the Surface team following the Microsoft’s recent corporate-wide reorganization, but some of the products that started under the former Windows chief Terry Myerson are being reevaluated.

I don’t know about you, but the thought alone that Panay is going to be super pumped about all of these products gets me into a super pumped state of mind as well.