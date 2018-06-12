Switch Fortnite release date, time, how to download
Entertainment

Fortnite is coming to the Nintendo Switch at 1PM ET today

Chris Mills
June 12th, 2018 at 12:18 PM

The biggest question on the lips of the Twitch masses before Nintendo’s E3 event today wasn’t Mario, or Pokemon: Everyone just wanted to know whether Nintendo was going to bring 2018’s biggest game to its platform.

Well, we have the answer: Fortnite will be available as a free download from the Nintendo Switch eShop starting 1PM ET/10AM PT today. All credit to Nintendo: It might be late to the party, but at least it entered in style.

Don't Miss: Amazon has a $40 wireless keyboard that lasts forever without new batteries or recharging

Nintendo’s Direct E3 event is still going on and there’s a ton more stuff being unveiled, so while you’re trying to find your Switch docking station and get charged up before 1PM, you can also watch the livestream here.

Tags: ,
Comments