An iPhone X miraculously survived being submerged in a river for two weeks

Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, we’re bombarded with an avalanche of stress tests designed to see what Apple’s next-gen device can withstand. From drop tests to videos showing us what happens when an iPhone meets a flamethrower, the vast majority of videos, while certainly entertaining, aren’t necessarily instructive. After all, it’s not as if anyone is going to accidentally drop an iPhone into a blender and turn it on.

Having said that, there’s no denying that the iPhone today is far more robust than in years past. As an illustrative example, a woman who recently dropped her iPhone X into a river was reunited with her device two weeks later and, believe it or not, it was still 100% operational. While the iPhone X sports a respectable water resistance rating of IP67, it’s certainly not designed to survive for two weeks in the water.

The iPhone X in question was discovered by a YouTuber named Dallas who runs the YouTube channel Man + River. The channel itself features Dallas scuba diving in bodies of water as he looks for random lost items and any potential treasures.

Upon stumbling across the iPhone X — which, it’s worth noting, was not enveloped in a protective case — Dallas let it dry out and eventually manged to power it back on. Following that, Dallas managed to track down the rightful owner and mail the device back to her. The entire ordeal was captured via YouTube and can be enjoyed below.