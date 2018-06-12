‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 3’ is free to download for all PS Plus members

As Sony was siphoning the guests at its bizarre E3 2018 showcase from one venue to another last night, we learned that Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 would be available on the PlayStation Store free of charge for every PS Plus subscriber for the next month. As long as you have an active subscription, you can head over to the PlayStation Store right now (through July 11th) and download the game for free. It will never expire as long as you have PS Plus.

On top of being a smart way to get everyone who couldn’t attend E3 2018 involved in the show, the giveaway should also keep Call of Duty fresh on everyone’s mind with Black Ops 4 set to launch on October 12th.

In addition to the giveaway, Sony also announced that anyone who preorders Black Ops 4 from the PlayStation Store will receive the “Back in Black” map pack for Black Ops 3 immediately. The pack includes Jungle, Summit, Slums, and Firing Range, all of which are fan favorite maps from previous Black Ops titles.

All four maps have been remastered, so while they may play the same, they should look significantly better than they did in the original games. Interestingly, this was the first year in quite a while that Call of Duty didn’t spend much time in the spotlight. We didn’t get any long gameplay demos or even a cinematic trailer at either Microsoft or Sony’s E3 showcase. Perhaps Activision is planning something else later in the week once the show floor opens.