We didn’t get a chance to round up yesterday’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, so we took extra care on Tuesday to make sure we found the cream of the crop. There are eight premium apps listed below that are all on sale for free right now, so definitely get in on the action before these deals end.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long these apps will remain free. The sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

TextHere – AR posts everywhere

Normally $1.99.

TextHere, make 3D post and post it in AR world. Many fantastic templates are in TextHere. Read posts from every TextHere user in real world, like and comment them. [Make Post]

Make 3D post in TextHere. Thinking, feeling, mood, joke, story, all of them can be made a post. You can set the post to public or private. Write your first and unique post in TextHere right now! [Post Template]

There are many templates and style can be chosen and applied for the 3D post. Change text color, bold the text, add beautiful background to the post, customize your text and let it become charming. [Publish post]

Publish your created 3D post into real world with AR tech. Your post will exist in the fixed location and become a part of this earth. Every TextHere user can find and read your post when they come to this location. [Post AR world]

Open TextHere, you can find the published posts from the camera. Walk close to the posts and read them, like them and follow the creators. In this post AR world, TextHere also provides radar for you, it guides you to find the posts if they are far away from you. [Permissions and privacy]

TextHere is an AR app, camera and location access is required for AR services.

TextHere team takes great care and protects your information from misuse, loss and unauthorized access during using TextHere. [Report]

There is report feature in TextHere, click a post, you can report it if it contains objectionable content.

Wagcam

Normally $2.99.

Every dog owner has struggled to snap a cute picture of their dog. Now, you don’t have to! Our camera app plays a sound that engages your dog and encourages them to look right at the camera every single time. This is a must-have app for dog owners everywhere—your pup will be instagram famous in no time!

Bouncey!

All in-app purchases for character upgrades are currently free.

Bouncey! is a fun filled ball bouncing game. Tap to make the ball dive and bounce on the platforms, attempting to achieve a high score. Collect gems to boost your score and beware of the platforms as they appear in various sizes and colours. Some may even through a surprise! – 5 playable characters (1 free, 4 iAP)

– Changing worlds as you progress through.

– Worldwide leaderboard.

– Social sharing to challenge friends.

Portal Walk

Normally $0.99.

PocketGamer – 7/10, Bronze Award

TouchArcade – Top 3 Hot Games Portal Walk is adventure and relaxing platform game about Eugene. Eugene stuck between worlds and trying to find way back home. Enter the portal and join to awesome adventures during worlds. Find keys, fight with enemies, accumulate energy and protect yourself! Features

* A fun and relaxing platformer

* 33 large levels and 3 chapters

* Boss battles

* Better play with sound

* iMessage Stickers

* Game Center

iMerger: Merge and Edit Videos

Normally $0.99.

With iMerger, you can merge your videos with rich templates and make them more awesome and different. === SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE ===

+ Choose the template, pick up the videos from your Photo, merge them, and save or share it.

+ Support moving and zooming the videos to merge them. === RICH MATERIAL ===

+ 200+ generic templates.

+ 120+ classic templates.

+ Various sizes of video: 1:1, 4:3, 3:4, 16:9, 9:16 and others.

+ Various background material: any color,some gradient color and a lot of textures. === QUICK RESPONSE ===

+ Real-time preview.

+ Quickly generated. === SAVE AND SHARE ===

+ Easy to save videos to your camera roll.

+ Easy to share videos with friends.

Gangster Granny 2: Madness

Normally $0.99.

Feel the rush of battle and non-stop action as Gangster Granny resumes in her hectic warfare against endless hordes of heavily armed monster-soldiers! Gangster Granny returns to and takes take fans of the 3D shooter genre to the next level of entertainment. Jump right into the action and test your warrior skills regardless if you play for a minute or half an hour – each player will be able to use his full potential. Gangster Granny 2: Madness offers 5 different game modes in colorful environments and endless fun with more to come with free updates. You can also Earn points to get better equipment and upgrade wide range of weapons to get better scores and rank up in Leaderboards. – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Also, we have listened to your Feedback and worked hard to bring you a smoother and uninterrupted experience. Keep sending Feedback and Suggestions – by letting us know about how feel about game we can make your experience better! Download the latest update and taste all the new goodies!

PDF Reader Master

Normally $0.99.

This PDF Reader Master is an application that is used to read the .PDF files.

this application is a user-friendly PDF reader that renders Adobe PDF documents. The app works great on all iPhone devices ,iPad or iPod and optimized to take advantage of larger screens. It can open files located on your device. Features :-

User can read the PDF files.

User can zoom in the PDF files for a better vision.

User can also print the PDF file.

Bookmarks

You can share the file to others.

Single and facing pages views

Scroll pages by finger tap on screen

take photo by camera and save as pdf file and open it

searching all PDF file in home directory and user can select for open.

Pages or scroll view. Page flipping animation.

download pdf file from your selected url.

Read pdf file after download complete.

When downloading progress will be showing.

If failed to download file from given url then it will give error alert view.

Relax Baby

Normally $1.99.

Relax Baby is designed to help babies and their mothers get to sleep naturally. The app includes popular and effective relaxing sounds for sleep like: White Noise, Mothers Womb, Fan, Heart Beat, Pink noise and more, all fully mastered and produced to a high definition quality. – High quality and naturally recorded sounds

– Simple gesture-based design, swipe between sounds!

– Sleep timer with progressive fade out

– Plays in the background and when your iPhone is locked

– Bluetooth enabled

– Exclusively for iOS7

– Simple sharing Relax Baby was created by a small team, dedicated to bringing you frequent free feature updates. We’d love to know how we can help you relax even more, so please get in touch with us via the App Store “Support” link, or tweet us @brightenstudios. Thanks!

