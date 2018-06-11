Huawei is making a phone even bigger than the iPhone X Plus or Galaxy Note 9

Buyers looking for big-screen phones will have quite a few devices to choose from in the second half of the year. In a couple of months, the Galaxy Note 9 will hit stores, with an “Infinity Display” around 6.3-inches big, about as big as the Galaxy Note 8’s screen. A month later, the iPhone X Plus will bring iPhone users a huge 6.5-inch screen, the biggest display ever seen on an iPhone. But it’s Huawei that’s supposedly working on a device with an even bigger screen than the iPhone X Plus.

Samsung is supposedly manufacturing 6.9-inch screens for an unnamed Huawei device, according to Korean-language site The Bell. The screen is rigid, therefore not flexible like the OLED screen in the iPhone X. That means a 6.9-inch Huawei phone will probably have the same notch-and-chin design as the Huawei P20 Pro models, and like every other iPhone X clone out there.

No Android maker has copied Apple’s iPhone X design perfectly. That requires the use of a flexible OLED display, that can be bet behind itself at the bottom, to make bottom chins disappear.

The Bell doesn’t say what Huawei device will get the 6.9-inch screen, but the Huawei Mate 20 Pro might be a candidate. The report notes that the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro phones feature 5.8-inch and 6.1-inch displays, while the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro have 5.9-inch and 6-inch screens, respectively.

The report makes it clear that the 6.9-inch OLED screen from Samsung is to be used in a premium smartphone, not a tablet.

Huawei is targeting China with a 6.9-inch smartphone, a market known for its preference for large-screen phones. The move is supposedly a response to Apple, which is also going after Chinese buyers with this year’s iPhone X Plus.