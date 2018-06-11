Bethesda continually sets an incredibly high bar for itself, but typically manages to clear it. This was an especially interesting year for Bethesda to hold a press conference, because there really isn’t too much more from the studio launching this year. Fallout 76 will be out in November, but the new Rage, Wolfenstein, and Doom games won’t be out until 2019. So Bethesda took more of a long-term view at its future during the showcase.

The Elder Scrolls VI managed to steal most of the spotlight with nothing but a short cinematic tease, but there were plenty of other surprises as well, including a new free-to-play mobile Elder Scrolls title, a massive free content update for Prey, and a hysterical joke about Skyrim that also happens to be a real product you can download.

Rage 2

Our first extended look at Rage 2, the upcoming sequel from id Software and Avalanche Studios. This open world, post-apocalyptic first-person shooter will combine the best of id’s shooting expertise with Avalanche’s penchant for creating massive, entertaining worlds, and should give the series a new lease on life.

Doom Eternal

“For the past two years it’s been so inspiring to hear you talk about what you’d like to see next – and I gotta tell you, we’re right there with you,” said Doom Creative Director Hugo Martin. “You want the DOOM Slayer to feel even more powerful? We’ve got it. You want even more badass demons? There are twice as many in this game. You want to see Hell on Earth? We just teased it. But what we’re most excited about is showing you some of the things that you might not be expecting.” Doom Eternal doesn’t have a release date, but we’ll see the first gameplay on August 10th.

Prey: Mooncrash

This $19.99 DLC for Prey introduces a new infinitely replayable campaign in which you attempt to escape from a TranStar moon base. The campaign changes every time you play it, so you’ll never have the same experience twice. Plus, Arkane Studios released a free update to all Prey owners last night that adds a casual Story Mode, an incredibly difficult Survival Mode, and a New Game+ for everyone who beat the game but wants to jump back in.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Set in 1980, the new Wolfenstein: Youngblood takes place nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and follows the twin daughters of BJ Blazkowicz as they continue the fight against the Nazis. The game will take place in Paris as the girls hunt for their father, who has gone missing. It’s coming out in 2019.

Skyrim: Very Special Edition

Arguably the best joke of E3 2018 so far, Skyrim: Very Special Edition brings the popular role-playing game to your Amazon Echo device, letting you explore Tamriel and fight monsters with your voice. And in case you thought it was just a joke, you can actually download the skill from Amazon right here.

Fallout 76

We finally got answers to most of our questions about Fallout 76 on Sunday night. We now know that it takes place before all of the other Fallout games, that it will be four times larger than Fallout 4, and that multiplayer will play a big role in the game. In fact, the entire game is online, and while you can experience the campaign alone, Fallout 76 lets you jump into an online world with about a dozen other players, teaming up to defeat bad guys and complete quests, or nuking each other from across the map. It’s a new take on Fallout, but it’s still a Fallout game.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

Have you ever dreamed about playing an Elder Scrolls games on your smartphone? Dream no longer, as Bethesda announced a new free-to-play title called The Elder Scrolls: Blades at E3 2018. As a member of the ancient order of the Blades, you will be tasked with rebuilding your old home town, slaying monsters, fighting in the Arena, and testing your luck in the endless, rogue-like Abyss mode. Blades will be available later this year.

Starfield

After years of speculation, Bethesda finally announced its new IP Starfield on Sunday. We know virtually nothing about the game other than that it will be set in space, and that it isn’t coming out any time soon.

The Elder Scrolls VI

Speaking of games that aren’t coming out any time soon, Bethesda also shared a short teaser trailer for The Elder Scrolls VI, which may or may not be set in the land of Hammerfell. This one’s likely even further out that Starfield, but even some music and a pretty landscape is enough to get fans excited for the future.