You can get a free iPhone 8 from Best Buy right now, but you might have to change carriers

Best Buy has a new iPhone deal for you, a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal that lets you get two iPhones for the price of one. Apple’s latest iPhones are included in the offer, and that means you can get two iPhone X units for the price of one. That said, as with other BOGO deals, the second iPhone X isn’t exactly free, and you have to get them on Verizon.

But you do get to save up to $699.99 on the selected model, which isn’t a bad deal if you were planning to buy new iPhones from Verizon in the first place. And there’s nothing wrong with a free iPhone 8.

The BOGO deal is available on BestBuy.com through June 16th, and you’ll have to add a new line on Verizon for the “free” iPhone. The second iPhone is only free as long as you stick with Verizon for two years. You’ll get that $699.99 back as credit that will be applied over the duration of your agreement. Ditch Verizon early and you’ll have to pay the remaining balance in full.

In case you’re not looking for a BOGO deal, but for a cheaper iPhone, Best Buy has a different Verizon deal for you. You can save $50 or $150 on select iPhones, including iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Again, those savings are awarded in the form of bill credits over the course of your agreement with Verizon.

The terms and conditions for Best Buy’s Verizon deals are available at this link.

Best Buy also has an iPhone deal targeting Sprint buyers. The Lease 1, Get 1 Free deal, however, isn’t as exciting. You get a free 64GB iPhone 8 if you lease an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X and activate both phones with an 18-month Sprint Flex Lease. You must add a new line to activate the offer.