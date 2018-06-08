PlayStation’s Days of Play 2018 sale has begun – here are all of the best deals

With just days to go before E3 2018 kicks off in Los Angeles, Sony’s annual Days of Play sales event has begun. In addition to slashing prices on dozens of popular games, Sony is also discounting controllers, accessories, and even PS4 hardware. If you’re looking to pick up a PS4 before the E3 festivities begin, this might be the perfect time to do so. The sale only lasts from Friday, June 8th through Monday, June 18th though, so don’t wait too long.
Consoles and Hardware Bundles
- PlayStation 4 1TB Days of Play Limited Edition Bundle: $299.99 – Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
- PlayStation 4 1TB Pro Console: $349.99 (save $50) – Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
- PlayStation VR Doom VFR Bundle: $199.99 (save $100) – Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
- PlayStation VR Skyrim Bundle: $249.99 (save $100) – Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
- PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle: $249.99 (save $50) – Amazon, Walmart
Accessories
- DualShock 4 Steel Black Wireless Controller: $39.99 (save $25) – Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- DualShock 4 Midnight Blue Wireless Controller: $39.99 (save $25) – Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- DualShock 4 Jet Black Wireless Controller: $39.99 (save $25) – Best Buy, Target, Walmart
- PlayStation VR Aim Controller: $49.99 (save $10) – GameStop
- PlayStation Move Motion Controllers: $79.99 (save $20) – GameStop
Games
- God of War: $49.79 (save 17%)
- Grand Theft Auto V: $19.79 (save 67%)
- Far Cry 5: $44.99 (save 25%)
- Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition: $38.99 (save 35%)
- The Last of Us Remastered: $9.99 (save 50%)
- Watch Dogs 2: $17.99 (save $70)
- NBA 2K18: $19.79 (save 67%)
- Monster Hunter: World: $38.99 (save 35%)
- Shadow of the Colossus: $19.79 (save 34%)
- FIFA 18: $23.99 (save 60%)
The prices on some of the accessories seem to fluctuate a bit between retailers (as does availability), so if you don’t find any stock or the price you’re looking for, be sure to hunt around a bit and see what else is available.