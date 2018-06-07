Netflix has a secret page to request shows and movies you probably didn’t know about

Have you ever been scrolling through the seemingly endless library of Netflix and suddenly realized that there’s a very specific movie or TV show you want to watch, only to discover it’s not on Netflix? This happens to me all the time, and it happened to another Netflix subscriber as well, one who actually took the time to reach out to the streaming service on Twitter to request Chelsea Peretti’s standup special One of the Greats.

This in itself was not very interesting, but the official Netflix Philippines account eventually tweeted back a link, telling the user: “You know the drill.” The link redirects you to a page on Netflix’s Help Center where subscribers can request shows and movies they want to see on the service. But does anyone actually know this drill?

This isn’t the first time we’ve covered this feature, but as Peretti pointed out in a tweet to the Netflix Philippines Twitter account, most users probably have no idea that this page exists or that they can request content:

LITERALLY NO ONE KNOWS THAT DRILL https://t.co/WBq2hJMuS1 — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) June 4, 2018

Anyone with an active Netflix account can fill in the three blank on the request page with any three titles they want, submit the form to Netflix, and hope for the best. It’s unclear if Netflix has ever actually consulted the list of consumer suggestions when trying to decide what to license for its streaming platform, but if there’s something out there that doesn’t currently have a home on another service, it can’t hurt to give the request feature a try.

In the meantime, there are dozens of movies, TV shows, and even comedy specials coming to Netflix throughout the month, which we’ve conveniently collected right here. Don’t bother requesting Star Wars: The Last Jedi — it’s coming June 26th. And here are the shows and movies we’re most excited about in June.