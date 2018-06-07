Best Buy just kicked off its Dads and Grads sale, and these are the best deals

As the school season comes to an end and Father’s Day swiftly approaches, many retailers have begun preparing to unleash sales event on the unsuspecting public. Best Buy is kicking the summer off with a Dads and Grads sale this week, with dozens of deals on a wide variety of devices, from laptops to headphones to television sets.
You can visit BestBuy.com to see everything the electronics store is offering for the sale (which ends Saturday, July 9th at midnight), or keep scrolling to see all of the best deals we found after combing the list.
Computers
- Apple – MacBook Pro® – 13″ Display – Intel Core i5 – 8 GB Memory – 256GB Flash Storage (Latest Model) – Space Gray: $1,199.99 (save $300)
- Asus – 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 1TB Hard Drive -Sandblasted aluminum silver with chrome hinge: $579.99 (save $150)
- Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Laptop – AMD A6-Series – 4GB Memory – AMD Radeon R4 – 500GB Hard Drive – Black: $199.99 (save $80)
- Lenovo – 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Pentium – 4GB Memory – 500GB Hard Drive – Black: $299.99 (save $100)
- Dell – XPS 2-in-1 13.3″ QHD+ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i7 – 16GB Memory – 512GB Solid State Drive – Silver: $1,399.99 (save $400)
Televisions
- Westinghouse – 32″ Class (31.5″ Diag.) – LED – 720p – HDTV – DVD Combo: $129.99 (save $40)
- Sharp – 32″ Class (31.5″ Diag.) – LED – 720p – Smart – HDTV Roku TV: $149.99 (save $50)
- Toshiba – 55″ Class (54.6″ Diag.) – LED – 1080p – HDTV: $279.99 (save $20)
- LG – 43″ Class (42.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $299.99 (save $50)
- Sony – 65″ Class – LED – X850E Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $999.99 (save $200)
Headphones
- Sony – XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Titanium: $124.99 (save $125)
- Altec Lansing – True EVO Wireless Earbuds – Black: $69.99 (save $30)
- JVC – HA-ET90BT Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – Black: $109.99 (save $40)
- Bose® – SoundTrue® Ultra In-Ear Headphones (iOS) – Charcoal: $59.99 (save $70)
- Jabra – Elite 65e Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones – Titanium Black: $159.99 (save $40)
Smart Home
- NETGEAR – Arlo Smart Home Indoor/Outdoor Wireless High-Definition Security Cameras (4-Pack) – White/Black: $299.99 (save $50)
- Google – Home Mini – Chalk: $39.00 (save $10)
- Google – Home – White/Slate fabric: $99.00 (save $30)
- Google – Chromecast Ultra – Black: $59.99 (save $10)
- Amazon – Echo Show – Smart Speaker with Alexa – Black: $149.99 (save $80)
Whether you’re a dad, a grad, or just in the market for cheap electronics, it’s worth checking out Best Buy’s latest sales event. You’re sure to find something you need, even if it’s not one of the products listed above.