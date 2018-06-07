Best Buy just kicked off its Dads and Grads sale, and these are the best deals

As the school season comes to an end and Father’s Day swiftly approaches, many retailers have begun preparing to unleash sales event on the unsuspecting public. Best Buy is kicking the summer off with a Dads and Grads sale this week, with dozens of deals on a wide variety of devices, from laptops to headphones to television sets.

You can visit BestBuy.com to see everything the electronics store is offering for the sale (which ends Saturday, July 9th at midnight), or keep scrolling to see all of the best deals we found after combing the list.

Computers

Televisions

Headphones

Smart Home

Whether you’re a dad, a grad, or just in the market for cheap electronics, it’s worth checking out Best Buy’s latest sales event. You’re sure to find something you need, even if it’s not one of the products listed above.