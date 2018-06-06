The first Galaxy Note 9 renders give us a sneak peek at a very familiar design

With the constant stream of leaks making their way online week after week, top smartphone vendors rarely have the chance to truly surprise us anymore. It appears that Samsung is the latest to fall victim to the leak machine this week, as Twitter leaker @OnLeaks has teamed up with 91mobiles to share renders of the Galaxy Note 9.

Based on factory CADs, the renders showcase a large smartphone that looks strikingly similar to last year’s model, as most of the rumors leading up to this leak suggested it would. And although a leaked glass screen protector last week seemed to point to smaller bezels on the top and bottom of the Note 9, the renders make the upcoming phone look virtually identical to its predecessor. Any design changes will likely be minimal.

Beyond the look of the phone, 91mobiles claims that the Note 9 will feature the same Infinity Display we’ve come to expect from Samsung, as well as the same volume buttons and power button on the left side, with the infamous Bixby button returning on the right. Samsung will also continue to include a 3.5mm headphone jack, which will be located at the base of the phone alongside the USB-C port for charging.

In fact, the only significant design change might be on the back panel of the phone, where Samsung appears to have moved the fingerprint sensor below the camera module. This should make it easier to reach, though it also basically guarantees that we won’t see an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Note 9.

As for specifications, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with QHD+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, and a 3,850 mAh battery. We might also see a new interface dubbed ‘Crown UX,’ but we still don’t know much about this potential addition.

Samsung has yet to officially confirm the Galaxy Note 9, but reports suggest that Samsung could debut the phone as early as July or August. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled and our ears open for any more information.