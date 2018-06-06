We’ve been super busy and haven’t had a chance to put any apps roundups together so far this week. Don’t worry though, because we’re making up for it on Wednesday with some terrific limited-time sales. You’ll find eight paid iPhone and iPad apps in today’s post and they’re all on sale for free for a limited time. Don’t miss out!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long these apps will remain free. The sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Toon War

Normally $2.99.

Toon War is a twin stick shooter game with colorful and vivid graphics. Your mission is to liberate peaceful villages from evil forces, eliminate enemies and win over dangerous bosses

Main Game Features

– Play as a military vehicle or a drone

– Numbers of levels offering different gameplay types and pace

– Play in different types of worlds, including snow, water and air landscapes

– Enjoy the various set of gameplay as you win the boss fights playing regular, runner, and survival modes.

– Rescue the hostages

– Defuse the bombs

Character updates and customization:

– Different types of primary and secondary weapons

– Armor updates

– Speed and endurance updates

More you play powerful you get.

Enjoy the the game in single player mode or with your friend in 2 player co-op mode.

Download Toon War

Firetail

Normally $0.99.

Firetail is a beautiful stock alert app for the personal investor. Subtle but well thought out interactions makes this stock app a joy to use. Variety of alert methods to meet your needs: email, SMS, flash, and push notifications. NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, OTCMKTS

Download Firetail

Table Tennis AR

Normally $1.99.

Enjoy a challenging augmented reality game of Table Tennis with beautiful 3D graphics and realistic physics! The game turns your phone into a paddle. Moving the phone moves the paddle – and that’s all. • AUGMENTED REALITY – the game displays a table in real world through your phone’s camera. Put the table in your living room or in the backyard! • SIMPLE – your hand is the controller. Just swipe the phone to hit the ball. • REALISTIC – real-life inspired physics calculations for realistic, intensive and fast-paced action. • MULTIPLAYER – enjoy a match of table tennis with a friend or a family member. Both local and online multiplayer is supported through Game Center! • SMART – have fun playing against your phone that automatically adjusts to your skill level and provides endless challenge! • GO LIVE! – Stream your match directly from the game to popular services like Mobcrush, YouTube or Periscope. (3rd party service app required.)

Download Table Tennis AR

Sleep Defender

Normally $0.99.

Defend Your Sleep! Any parent with a young child knows how difficult it can be to get a good night’s sleep. Your child can come in at any time and wake you up asking if it’s time to get up. Now there’s a remedy — Sleep Defender. Sleep Defender uses the colors of the stoplight to silently indicate when it’s ok to get up. Red, stay in bed. Green, get up. Optional yellow, it’s ok to be up, but quiet. A great feature of Sleep Defender is that it doesn’t make a sound, so it will never wake a sleeping child. Sleep Defender sizes the clock numbers to fit the device screen, so that they are BIG, and can easily be seen from across the room. Sleep Defender is easy to use — ideal for use in a dark room when you’re tired. Set the alarms on one screen with just a few touches. Adjust the clock brightness quickly on the clock face. Tap alarm indicators to recall alarm times. Sleep Defender was developed out of necessity. It worked with my children and I am confident it will work with yours. Get that good night’s sleep you deserve. Sleep Defender is a tremendous help for timeouts and can be used as a silent timer. It’s also ideal for those with special needs that are unable to tell time. If you leave the iOS device on all night, a charger is probably a good idea. Questions or comments: support@accthree.com Features: – big clock numbers can be seen from across the room

– only kids’ alarm clock with separate yellow alarm

– simple one screen setup

– silent so it won’t wake a sleeping child

– easy brightness controls

– alarm indicators that show alarm times when tapped

– clock face can be numbers or a stoplight

– tutorial page to make sure alarms are setup properly

– clock automatically returns to red 2 hours after alarm

– clock resets to red at midnight

Download Sleep Defender

5coins Expense

Normally $1.99.

5coins is a simple, beautiful and smart app for tracking your daily expense. It lets you know how much you are spending, when and where your money goes. That’s it! Highlights: 1. Super Easy User Interface

No hassle to switch between different views. 5coins lets you do most things on a single user interface. Adding expense can be as easy as entering a number. 2. Budget View & Overspend Alert

Just set your monthly budget. 5coins will let you know beforehand when you are spending too much. Just tap on the amount to view your current status. Support peek&pop, if your device supports 3D touch, 3. Regular Expenses

5coins remembers your regular expense and list them in today’s widget as well as application shortcuts (iPhone with 3D touch only). So adding expense is just a few taps away. 4. iCloud Support

Data is always available to all your iOS devices. Anytime, Anywhere. 5. Spotlight Search Support

You can search expense in Spotlight without opening the app. 6. Privacy

Protect your information with pin code and Touch ID. 7. Multi Currencies

World traveller? No problem, multi-currencies are built in.

Download 5coins Expense

Toolbox – GPS Field Camera

Normally $4.99.

Toolbox is a GPS camera for fieldwork. Helping you effortlessly collect critical information by stamping your photos with GPS location, compass direction, date & time taken + enter case number. Never question where/when/ a photo was taken.

Download Toolbox – GPS Field Camera

Magic Dialer Pro

Normally $0.99.

Magic Dialer is Fastest & Easiest Dial Phone Widget whenever you use it. Features: 1. Widget Speed Dial 2. Search for a exact telephone number with T9 keypad

– Enter alphabet or telephone number 3. Favorites Widget: Quickly call your favorites with one Tap 4. Get out of trouble in a second with fake caller id 5. Fully support Chinese (Traditional & Simplified) 6. Easy Speed Dial

– You can register and use a Magic Dialer simply

– Assign favorite contact to a keypad then quickly make a call by long pressing on it 7. One Hand, Left/Right-Handed mode 8. Dark/Light Theme 9. Smarter dial whenever you use it

– Your favorite telephone number is first viewed when searching

– Priority of Searching : Most frequently used contact > Short name contact > Contact with a photo registered 10. Fully customizable: Multiple theme colors, dark/light theme for widgets, etc… If you like Magic Dialer please take a moment to leave a good review or send your feedback to us. You can also visit our pages:

https://www.facebook.com/MagicDialer We’re always there and happy to help. Thank you for using Magic Dialer!

Download Magic Dialer Pro

7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight

Normally $3.99.

Based on scientific research, the “7 Minute Workout” is a quick, simple and effective way to get in shape and stay in shape. Created for people with busy lives, the routine is designed by scientists to give you all the benefits of much longer workouts in just a little over 7 minutes. Researchers have selected 12 exercises that are performed for 30 seconds with 10 second rest intervals. This high-intensity training with little rest results in higher daily metabolism and is the equivalent of working out for over an hour – for only slightly longer than 7 minutes. This app takes this research-proven workout and guides you through the process. Besides the classic “7 Minute Workout” pack there are 3 modifications of this workout in this app: “Light Pack”, “Hard Pack” and “Superman Pack”. While changing workout routine helps to stimulate your body and keep exercising interest we have included those 3 packs that follow the same principles as original.You can unlock them either by making purchase, or get it for free by earning achievements. Key features:

35 exercises for every level with video and audio guidance

View current exercise, time remaining and next exercise

Detailed text and 3D animated video guide for each exercise

Track your progress with weight monitor tool

Activity tracking calendar

Workout reminder

Achievements list

Share your workouts

HealthKit integration P.S. To enable HealthKit integration you should switch on HealthKit feature in settings. IT’S TIME TO WORK OUT!!

Download 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight