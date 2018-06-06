Amazon’s innovative Echo Look is finally available for anyone to buy

A year and change after introducing the Echo Look, Amazon has finally unleashed its style assistant on the general public. Up until this week, the Echo Look was sold on an invite-only, basis, but now anyone can head over to Amazon and pick one up for $199.99, making it the most expensive Echo device (as the Echo Show is on sale).

In addition to doing everything an Echo can do, like searching the web, setting a timer, checking the weather, or even controlling other smart home devices — the Echo Look is equipped with a camera that you can use to take a photo or video of yourself to share with others. You can also take advantage of the Style Check feature to get a second opinion on which of two outfits looks best on you. Never leave the house looking like a slob again.

The camera is totally hands-free as well, so all you have to say is “Alexa, take a photo” or “Alexa, take a video” to capture footage of your current look. Plus, every time you take a photo of a new outfit, Alexa will add it to a lookbook of your wardrobe that you can browse and organize as it fills up over time.

“Like a trustworthy best friend, Alexa helps you nail your look every time—with Echo Look, she can give advice on which of two outfits looks best, offer personalized recommendations on items that pair well with clothes you already own, create your personal lookbook, keep your closet organized, and much more,” said Linda Ranz, Director of Echo Product Management at Amazon, in a press release on Wednesday regarding the public launch.

You can order an Echo Look at Amazon.com right now for $199.99.