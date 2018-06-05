iOS 12 fixes the most annoying iPhone X gesture

Apple on Monday took the wraps off iOS 12, revealing various new features coming to iPhone and iPad later this year. Just like every year, Apple only focused on some of the major new features it built into iOS, leaving many others for developers and beta testers to discover. It’s also likely that it had to keep some new software features under wraps in order to ensure it doesn’t give away anything about its upcoming iPhone and iPad releases later in the year.

One of the unmentioned iOS 12 features that you’ll discover right away concerns the iPhone X, as Apple finally fixed an annoying gesture it introduced last year.

To quit apps on iOS 11, you have to swipe up to bring up the app switcher view, then press and hold on the app you want to kill, and then swipe up again to quit the apps. I know, first world problems. In iOS 12 that’s fixed. You no longer have to touch and hold the apps you want to force quit. Just swipe up and they’ll disappear. If that sounds familiar, that’s because that’s the way it used to work before, and how it works on other iOS devices.

The whole thing is a lot more intuitive now, and you’ll end up quitting apps faster than before. Not that you need to do it, because force quitting apps theoretically doesn’t do anything for performance (even though it often does). That said, here’s how it works:

OH MY GAWWWD. In iOS 12 you can finally close apps without a very unnecessary press and hold action. Just swipe up on them. Should have been there all along. pic.twitter.com/jKjre5xSBy — Dom Esposito (@macmixing) June 4, 2018

If you want to try it yourself, you have to either install the first iOS 12 developer beta or wait for the first public beta to be released later this month.