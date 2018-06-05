Gmail’s big redesign is coming to everyone beginning next month

Earlier this year, Google began showing off a new Gmail design that would change the look of the web client and add a host of new features to the service. The update has already gone live as part of the Early Adopter Program, but in a blog post on Monday, Google confirmed that the general availability launch will take place in July.

As Google explains, anyone can opt in to the new design at the moment. Just head to Gmail.com, tap on Settings in the top-right corner (the gear icon), and the very first option should be “Try the new Gmail.” The page will immediately reload, and you’ll be able to take the Gmail redesign for a test drive. If you prefer the old design, or just aren’t ready to make the change quite yet, you can open the Settings menu and click “Go back to classic Gmail.”

As Google explains, G Suite administrators will have three options once the design begins rolling out in July:

Immediately transition their users to the new Gmail

Allow their users to opt in to the new Gmail at the time of their choice

Wait approximately four weeks until their users are allowed to opt in to the new Gmail

Google is giving G Suite users as much time as they need to make the transition, but approximately eight weeks after the general availability announcement, anyone who hasn’t transitioned will be automatically migrated to the redesign, but with the ability to opt out for another four weeks. Once those four weeks are up, G Suite users will no longer have the ability to switch back and forth between the new and old designs.