6 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

Full disclosure, I did not see Solo yet, and I have no plans of doing so in the very near future. It appears that, like me, many Star Wars fans aren’t hurrying to theaters for this one. That’s certainly surprising considering that Han Solo is by far one of the best characters of the entire universe.

This week, meanwhile, we’ve got a bunch of new films hitting cinemas, with American Animals and Upgrade standing out. As for the trailers department, well, it’s not as rich as last week — here’s what we got.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Marvel released a new clip from the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp blockbuster, which is more of a TV spot centered around Ghost, the villain of this story. Still, TV spots still count in my book, and this one happens to be a great trailer for the movie. Ant-Man 2 launches in about a month, on July 6th:

Hotel Artemis

While you wait for the next episode in the Avengers universe, you might want to check out Hotel Artemis. Set in the near future, the story centers on a hotel that offers safety to all sorts of criminals. Jodie Foster, Sofia Boutella, Dave Bautista, Sterling K. Brown, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Jeff Goldblum are all in it.

Night School

Kevin Hart and all the other people in his night school class will have to pass the GED exam somehow and finish high school, even if that means stealing the test. The comedy launches on September 28th.

Ocean’s 8

Also launching next week is Ocean’s 8, a remake of the classic Ocean’s 11 but with women as thieves. Sandra Bullock is Debbie Ocean, who happens to be the sister of that other Ocean-named person who does high-stakes robberies for a living.

Peppermint

The last trailer on our short trailers docket today is Peppermint, an action movie starring Jenifer Gartner. A woman (Gartner) embarks on a revenge adventure five years after her husband and daughter were killed by a bunch of dangerous people who were never brought to justice for their crimes. The movie hits theaters on September 7th.

The Children Act

I usually avoid including in my weekly trailers roundup films that aren’t going to get a worldwide release. The Children Act is an exception to that rule because we’re talking about an Emma Thompson movie. She plays a workaholic judge in the UK who seems to have forgotten what life means until a high-stakes case about life arrives in her courtroom. The film launches this summer in various countries, the US not being one of them.