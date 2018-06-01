Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: This is going to be an amazing month for Netflix subscribers.
Netflix has been on a tear lately and subscribers are reaping all the benefits. The world’s top source of streaming original entertainment has really turned up the heat on its original programming in 2018. The year isn’t even half over yet and Netflix customers have already been treated to more great original content than they can possibly watch. Well if you’re still struggling to catch up we have some bad news: There’s even more great original content set to be released in June.
Of course, that’s not really bad news at all. We remember back in the early days when Netflix subscribers complained that they could never find anything good to watch. Now their biggest problem is figuring out how to choose one show out of the hundreds and hundreds of great options that are always available. Things get even tougher in June, with 39 new original shows, movies, and comedy specials set to premiere over the course of the month.
It all starts today, June 1st, with the season finale of Busted! and the new Netflix original limited series November 13: Attack on Paris. Then down the road this month we get new seasons of hits like Luke Cage, Voltron, GLOW, The Ranch, and more. There are also a few hotly anticipated Netflix original movies set to debut in June, including Us and Them and Brain on Fire, starring Chloë Grace Moretz.
You’ll find the full schedule of new Netflix originals premiering during the month of June below, and we’ve included links to each Netflix page when they’re available. If you also want to check out the full list of new additions this month including third-party content, you’ll find it right here.
Streaming June 1st
- Busted! (Season Finale) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- November 13: Attack on Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 3rd
- The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 8th
- Alex Strangelove — NETFLIX FILM
- Ali’s Wedding — NETFLIX FILM
- Marcella: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sense8: The Series Finale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hollow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Staircase — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Treehouse Detectives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 15th
- Lust Stories — NETFLIX FILM
- Maktub — NETFLIX FILM
- Set It Up — NETFLIX FILM
- Sunday’s Illness — NETFLIX FILM
- The Ranch: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True: Magical Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True: Wonderful Wishes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 17th
- Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 19th
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 22nd
- Brain on Fire — NETFLIX FILM
- Cooking on High — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Derren Brown: Miracle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Us and Them — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 24th
- To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 26th
- Secret City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kamau Bell: Private School Negro — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 29th
- Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GLOW: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Harvey Street Kids — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kiss Me First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Forêt — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paquita Salas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Recovery Boys — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- TAU — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 30th
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL