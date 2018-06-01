National Donut Day 2018: Where to get free and cheap donuts today

One of our favorite holidays of the year has finally arrived. Not Christmas, the Fourth of July, or even Halloween, but National Donut Day. The great thing about donuts (or doughnuts if you’re fancy) is that they’re not all that expensive to begin with, so plenty of restaurants and retailers are willing to give them away for free.
Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great Donut Day deal that we didn’t list here):
- Burger King: Five select restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, and Salt Lake City will serve a special Whopper Donut (a Whopper with a hole cut in it) on Friday. Comes with a “free” mini slider.
- Duck Donuts: Get one free classic donut: bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar.
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Free donut of your choice with the purchase of a beverage.
- Krispy Kreme: Pick up a free donut of your choice – no purchase necessary.
- Kwik Trip: If you have a Kwik Rewards card, you can get a free Glazer Donut.
- Papa John’s: Get a free order of donut holes with any online purchase.
- Speedway: Get a free donut with a coupon from this Speedway link.
- Walmart: Get a free glazed donut at participating Walmart stores.
- Winn-Dixie: 50% off all donuts in the bakery.
In addition to all of the locations listed above, be sure to poke around and call your local restaurants for more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back here later and see if there are any deals or freebies you might have missed the first time around.