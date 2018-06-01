These 2018 iPhone X renders are so good they might as well be real

Apple will launch three distinct iPhone X models this year, including two models worthy of the iPhone X name and a cheaper phone that some seem to refer to as the iPhone 9. That’s because two 2018 iPhones will sport OLED displays, Face ID, and dual-lens rear cameras, which are the main features of the current iPhone X. The third one will get the notch treatment, but it’s supposed to pack an LCD screen and a single-lens camera on the back.

A set of beautiful renders show us exactly how big these devices are.

Earlier today, we saw the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone X — aka the cheaper “iPhone 9” — in renders based on supposedly leaked schematics. Meanwhile, Wysla created images for all three handsets, using alleged schematics too. It’s worth noting that the site doesn’t have a history reporting on iPhone leaks.

Image Source: wylsa.com

As you can see in the image below, the 5.8-inch iPhone X (2018) and 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus flank the 6.1-inch LCD model.

Image Source: wylsa.com

if more screen size is what you want from the iPhone X, the 6.1-inch LCD model and the iPhone X Plus will deliver exactly that.

However, the LCD iPhone X successor might have a bit of bottom chin, which isn’t featured in these renders. That’s because LCD screens aren’t as bendable as OLED, although various providers have been working on flexible LCDs too. A bottom bezel would make it slightly uglier, and ruin that corner-to-corner screen that looks so good on the iPhone X.

Image Source: wylsa.com

The iPhone X Plus, meanwhile, might be just as big as the iPhone 8 and the Galaxy Note, as seen above and below.

Image Source: wylsa.com

The three iPhones aren’t expected until later this year, with the LCD model already said to be delayed because of LCD manufacturing issues.