This could be our first look at the new 6.1-inch iPhone launching later this year

Countless leaks over the past several months have led us to believe that Apple will release three brand-new iPhone X models this fall. One will mirror the 2017 model with a 5.8-inch display, the second will bump the screen size up to 6.5 inches (likely the Plus model), and a third model will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display (and a lower price tag).

We’re still a few months out from an official reveal (unless Apple surprises us all at WWDC next week), but this Friday, cell phone leaker @OnLeaks teamed up with mobile blog MySmartPrice to give us a potential sneak peek of what the LCD model might look like based on factory CADs. These aren’t leaked images of the phone itself, but renders of the phone put together using the information that is currently available.

Although the 6.1-inch model is expected to feature an LCD display, Apple will reportedly continue to include the notch that highlights the design of the iPhone X. Other than the size of the display, virtually nothing else has changed on the 6.1-inch model other than the single-lens camera. If Apple really is planning to keep costs down, it would make sense to swap out the dual-lens camera of the original iPhone X.

As for the physical dimensions of the phone compared to the iPhone X, the 6.1-inch model is expected to be 8.3mm thick, while the iPhone X was 7.7mm. The length and breadth have increased proportionally as well from 143.6mm x 70.9mm on the iPhone X to 150.9mm x 76.5mm. This will allow Apple to retain the 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

While it might be the least exciting offering Apple has on display at its reveal event in September, the LCD model should address one of the most frequent criticisms of the iPhone X: the price.