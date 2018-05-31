The 10 best new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in June

This might be the most top-heavy collection of additions to the Netflix streaming service we’ll see all year. Not only are a sizable number of original films and shows arriving in June, but we’re also getting a Star Wars movie AND a Marvel movie, both of which released last fall. That’s quite a speedy turnaround, especially for Netflix!

Other noteworthy third-party additions include Oscar winners The Departed and The King’s Speech, Disney’s Tarzan (the animated one), the fifth season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the final season of Portlandia.

There are also a truckload of Netflix originals in June, but the ones that stood out were the continuation of the crime docuseries The Staircase, and the second seasons of both Luke Cage and GLOW. I thought that GLOW was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2017 for me, so that will absolutely be a must binge-watch for me:

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. And here’s the full list of everything that will be removed from Netflix in June, in case you want to watch these shows and movies before they expire.