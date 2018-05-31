We’ve got one last roundup this month covering paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, so we’re making sure that we close out the month of May on a high note. You’ll find eight different paid iOS apps on sale for free in this post, but they’re only free for a limited time so be sure to grab them while you can.



This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long these apps will remain free. The sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

PictaGram: Save All Your Pics

Normally $0.99.

Have you ever wanted to save the pictures you took from instagram or pictures that you’ve posted on social media that you deleted and forgot about until you come across those very pictures ? Well PictaGram is here for you save all your pictures from instagram. Features:

• Upload your videos in full HD

• Upload your photos

• Easy step by step user interface

• Copy the url from instagram

• Then easily paste it in the app

• And its automatically saved in

your photo library for you to cherish

Download PictaGram: Save All Your Pics

OrasisHD

Normally $1.99.

OrasisHD is a 1-shot HDR app. It takes a SINGLE image and automatically transforms it to a well-exposed, natural-looking photo, simulating the way your eyes perceived the scenery at the moment the photo was taken. Based on a decade of academic research, OrasisHD uses a proprietary image processing algorithm: dark and bright image regions are enhanced, revealing information that was not visible previously. More importantly though, well-exposed areas are not affected! To the best of our knowledge this is a unique feature not offered by any other app in the industry. If you are not sure that OrasisHD is good for you, please try our FREE version (Orasis), before purchasing OrasisHD. Our customer base consists of satisfied users, and we do not intend to change this any time soon :)

Download OrasisHD

Contacts Journal CRM

Normally $9.99.

Contacts Journal CRM is a powerful tool that will transform your business and personal relationships: save notes of important meetings, set follow-ups, create custom fields, and attach important documents to each of your contacts. Carry your relationship history with you, wherever you go! Available on iPhone, iPad and Mac. USE CONTACTS JOURNAL CRM TO:

• add value to your professional network

• track your customer and client relationships

• manage your leads and sales pipeline

• be prepared for your next meeting

• track interactions with friends and family

• effectively manage tasks and appointments

• carry a virtual folder of documents with you

• keep a call log

• see a map of all your contacts, with color-coding options

• store important contact data using customizable User Fields

• find contacts by name, groups, company, address, or custom data

• setup email templates with merge tags to send personalized emails quickly OUR CUSTOMERS INCLUDE:

• sales teams

• small business owners

• contractors

• portfolio managers

• personal productivity hackers

• professional like lawyers, real-estate agents, teachers, nurses etc. If you are someone who interacts with many people, professionally or personally, Contacts Journal will keep you on top of things. Don’t keep it all in your head, or locked up in a spreadsheet or legacy system – use Contacts Journal to track your interactions with the people who matter. KEY FEATURES:

• Import contacts directly from the Contacts app, or create Private Contacts to keep information separate from your personal contacts

• Create email templates with personalization tags, to send prepared emails quickly but with a personal touch

• Define and create your custom fields, and attach custom data for each contact

• See all your contacts and notes on a single Map view

• Attach Documents to Contacts; over WiFi, through DropBox, or from other apps using “Open In”

• Add alerts in Notification Center for important follow-ups

• Add appointments straight to the Calendar app

• Call, SMS or email your contacts directly from the app

• Export your data for reporting by email, CSV, AirPrint or even to your Contact notes field

• No recurring billing, no hosted service. Works great offline!

• [New] CloudSync sync option, featuring automatic, seamless syncing using your iCloud account, across iPhone, iPad and Mac!

• Use DropBox sync to easily transfer data between iPhone, iPad and Mac

• Search for data from Spotlight search page ACCOLADES:

* Featured by Apple in “Start Your Business”

* Featured in the NYTimes “Business Cards Give Way to Cellphone Apps for Networking”

* Forbes.com – 10 Best iPhone Apps for Business Networkers

* App Store Reviews: read reviews from satisfied customers! Please note:

• iPad and Mac versions are sold separately

• We cannot access the contents of your messages, or access information about incoming calls or emails

Download Contacts Journal CRM

Color EMOJI

Normally $0.99.

NOW COLOR 40 AMAZING EMOJI – Buy Once – Use Forever – No In-App Purchases Color Emoji is a fun new app for both kids and adults. Use unlimited colors to paint Emojis! Color therapy is proven to help with anxiety and everyday stress. The final image can be easily shared to social mead or saved to camera roll. Enjoy!

Download Color EMOJI

AR+Brush

Normally $0.99.

AR+Brush is a amazing AR app based on ARKit technology.

You can use it to draw something in the real space. take a try, you’ll know how amazing is this. If you want to try other AR related apps, you can try other apps we’ve done.

Download AR+Brush

Translate 3 for Safari

Normally $4.99.

Translate 3 for Safari – Translate & Speak Web

(TranslateSafari 3 – Translate & Speak Extension for Safari) The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app.

A must have app to translate and speak aloud web pages of Safari. Useful Features

● Translate the entire web page of Safari app

– Supports both Whole Page and By Paragraph translation types

– Display the original text for each translated sentence ● Speak aloud the entire web page of Safari app

– Speak 100+ voices

– Read all unread web pages automatically

– Swipe to control skipping sentences

– Highlight word by word for each speaking sentence

– Speak aloud the clicked web page

– Add favorite web pages with “Starred” to speak aloud later

– With funny bear and human face animations while speaking

– Support useful speaking repeat, pause, speed and pitch options ● Optimize speak functions (Pro)

– Support more functions: Add Starred, Read all unread web pages

– Background operation support: keep reading aloud web pages in the background while using another app

– Lock screen support: play, pause, skip a sentence, adjust playback volume and see the sentences list on the lock screen Features

● A Safari extension that translates the entire web page

The app is a Safari extension that translates the entire web page of Safari app. ● Supports both By Paragraph and Whole Page translation types

The app supports both By Paragraph (50+ languages) and Whole Page (100+ languages) translation types. ● A Safari extension that speaks aloud the entire web page sentence by sentence

The app provides a Safari extension that speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app.

The app integrates the system text-to-speech engine, speaks aloud sentence by sentence without internet connecting.

You can copy or add touched selected words with “Starred” in Speak mode.

Speak 100+ voices. ● Support 70+ enhanced voices (In-App Purchase) ● Add favorite web pages with “Starred” (Pro) ● Read all unread web pages automatically (Pro)

The app can read all unread starred web pages automatically. ● Swipe to control skipping sentences

You can skip a sentence or all below sentences while in Speak mode.

Swipe a sentence right and tap the [Skip Below] or [Unskip Below] button to skip or unskip all below sentences.

Swipe a sentence left and tap the [Skip] or [Unskip] button to skip or unskip the sentence. ● Speak aloud the clicked web page

If you click the link on web page while in Speak mode, the app will read the clicked web page automatically. ● Support useful speaking options

The app provides some useful speaking options, such as repeat times of the whole article, repeat times of each sentence, speaking pause seconds between sentences, speaking speed, speaking pitch and font size options.

The repeat times could be 0~60 and infinity (∞). ● Speaking face animation

The app provides funny face animations while speaking.

You can choose bears and humans face animation with two types of mouth each.

You could use the pinch to zoom gesture to change the face size, drag and drop to move to other position features. ● Highlight words while speaking

The app will highlight word by word for each speaking sentence. ● Background operation support (Pro)

The app can keep reading web pages in the background while using another app. ● Lock screen support (Pro)

The app provides the lock screen support that you can play, pause, skip a sentence, adjust playback volume and see the sentences list on the lock screen. ● This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad

Download Translate 3 for Safari

InstaEmoji

Normally $0.99.

Looking for “cute emoji stickers”? InstaEmoji lets you add emoji stickers to your photo.

You can use this app to cover your friend’s face , a interesting and useful app. Create amazing pictures using various Emoji stickers, Add Tag Line With Emoji.

Download InstaEmoji

Font Keyboard

Normally $4.99.

More than 100 awesome fonts everywhere! Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Kik, Instagram, iMessage, Viber… EVERYWHERE!

Download Font Keyboard