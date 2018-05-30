‘XCOM 2’ and ‘Trials Fusion’ highlight the free PlayStation Plus games in June

PlayStation may have taken a step back with a relatively lackluster selection of free games in May, but the company got right back on the horse in June with another killer collection. Whether you’re looking for a deep, tactical strategy game or a chaotic, physics-driven racer, they’ve got every PlayStation Plus subscriber covered next month.

XCOM 2 is the highlight of the month — the sequel to one of the best and most replayable strategy games of the past several years. You need to be ready to lose your teammates as you battle through this tough-as-nails sci-fi campaign, but it’s worth the heartache for the hours of fun you’ll end up having along the way. Trials Fusion is the other free PS4 title, and is can be just as tough as XCOM, but rather than fight aliens, you’ll jump ravines on a bike.

Here’s the full lineup of free PS4, PS3 and PS Vita games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in June:

All six games listed above will be free to download starting Tuesday, June 5th. Just remember, as always, you’ll need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free.