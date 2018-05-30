The Pixel 3 XL’s notch might come courtesy of LG

A few days ago, a leaked image showed us purported screen protectors for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which were then used to create these renders. The larger Pixel 3 version would have a top notch and a pretty big bottom bezel, these reports said, while the regular model will have an all-screen design with top and bottom bezels.

Since then, a trusted mobile leaker said on Weibo that it’s LG Display that’s going to provide “notch OLED screens” to Google.

That’s hardly a surprise, considering that last year’s Pixel 2 XL had an OLED screen from LG, and LG manufactured the entire phone for Google. HTC, meanwhile, used Samsung OLED panels on the Pixel 2.

The revelation that LG is making the Pixel 3 XL’s OLED screen complete with a notch comes from Ice Universe, who said so on Weibo (via Telefoon ). The leaker did not reveal other details about the handset.

There’s one reason to be worried about the Pixel 3 XL’s display, and that’s not the ugly notch. It’s LG’s OLED screen tech.

Last year’s Pixel 2 XL was plagued by OLED screen quality issues that forced many early reviewers to make changes to their initial conclusions. Google issued fixes for the color problems, but it was evident that only the Pixel 2 XL, which had LG panels, needed fixing. Users did not complain about the Samsung OLED screen in the Pixel 2.

Apple has also sought OLED screens from LG for its iPhone X series, but a deal is yet to be announced. A report in April about LG’s dealings with Apple revealed that LG couldn’t meet Apple’s demands. That’s not good news. On the other hand, Apple will equip OLED screens on all its iPhones next year, and LG Display stock rose on the news, as analysts expect Apple to reduce its reliance on Samsung by adding at least one other OLED display supplier to the mix.

Hopefully, LG has improved its OLED game since the Pixel 2 XL.

Google will likely unveil the Pixel 3 phones in early October, about a year after the Pixel 2 announcement event. By the time Google is ready to talk about its next-gen handset, we’ll probably learn everything there is to know about it, as the leaks are just getting started.