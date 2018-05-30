Google’s innovative Project Fi gets three brand new phones, including the LG V35 ThinQ

Google’s Project Fi MVNO is quite possibly the most innovative wireless service plan available in the US at the moment. Subscribers pay just $20 per month for unlimited talk and text, and additional people are $15 each. Then for data, subscribers pay only for the data they use at a rate of $10 per gigabyte up to 6GB. After that, the rest of the data one uses in a billing period is free. It’s a very nifty idea, but phone selection has always been something of an issue. There are only three phones available for sale right now on the Project Fi website — the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and Moto X4 — and there are about half a dozen other old Android phones compatible with Project Fi if someone wants to bring his or her own phone.

It’s a bit of a bummer, but on Wednesday Google has some good news for Fi hopefuls in search of a newer smartphone. The company is adding three additional phones to Project Fi, and they’re all brand new. In fact, one is the LG V35 ThinQ that was just announced earlier this morning.

Google announced on Wednesday morning that it will soon begin selling three additional phones on the Project Fi website that are all obviously ready to be used on the Google carrier. They include the new Motorola Moto G6, the LG G7 ThinQ that’s about to be released, and the just-announced LG V35 ThinQ.

Here’s what Google has to say about its new phones:

moto g6

Premium features at a budget-friendly price The moto g6 (typically $249 but just $199 on Project Fi) brings premium features—like a 5.7” edge-to-edge display and portrait mode—to a value-packed smartphone. It comes with a battery built to last all day, with up to 26 hours of use from one charge. When you need to recharge, TurboPower™ charging gives you hours of power in just minutes. The moto g6 has 32 GB of built-in storage, and you can also add up to 128 GB of extra storage with a microSD card. Plus, with free high-quality storage on Google Photos, you never have to worry about running out of space for your photos. LG G7 ThinQ

The latest AI features with an immersive audio experience The LG G7 ThinQ ($749) is LG’s latest premium smartphone bringing a combination of useful and convenient features with a new design aesthetic. Its 6.1” edge-to-edge display is both super bright and battery-efficient, and the phone’s Boombox speaker delivers a rich, powerful audio experience and deep bass you can feel. Finally, the LG G7 ThinQ puts smart, AI-powered features front and center to help you get things done more easily. The Google Assistant Key on the left side of the phone lets you quickly tap to access the Google Assistant and Google Lens, and its dual 16MP cameras intelligently suggest filters on the fly so you can capture the best shot effortlessly. LG V35 ThinQ

Top-of-the-line specs in an ultra lightweight package The LG V35 ThinQ ($899) packs best-in-class features into stunning, lightweight hardware. With uninterrupted OLED-powered display highlights super vibrant colors, you’ll see photos and videos at their best. Like the G7 ThinQ, it comes with 64 GB of built-in storage—expandable by up to 2 TB with a microSD—and a high-performance processor, but paired with 6 GB of RAM, it enables super fast speeds for those who love to multitask. All of these features come together in an ultra thin and lightweight package—so portability is never a problem.

The Moto G6 is available to preorder on the Project Fi website beginning today. The LG G7 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ will both be released on Project Fi sometime in June.