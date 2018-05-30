Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a great one, and there are still a few sales in there that haven’t ended yet if you hurry. We’ve got seven fresh iOS apps for you to check out on Wednesday though, and they’re all free downloads for a limited time. Get ’em while they’re free!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long these apps will remain free. The sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

FlockEye

Normally $0.99.

FlockEye makes several iOS devices to take picture at the same time, then it collects those pictures and make an image to be shared. Open FlockEye on the devices you would like to take picture with. Make sure bluetooth and Wifi is active on those devices. Choose one of devices as master and wait for the connections were established. When you saw red dot touch it to take pictures. But you might want to wait till all the slaves are connected. Now, wait while all the pictures are being received by master and that is it. You can send the constructed image to photo library or can share it on Facebook or on Twitter. Just touch sharing symbol.

Download FlockEye

Weby

Normally $0.99.

Disclaimer: This is not a screen recorder. This app lets you record your touches and experiences while you are browsing the web within this app only. Most simple and easy to use app that lets you make videos of your web browser from within the app including your voice. This is ideal for someone who is teaching or explaining something while browsing the web. NOTE: You have to launch this app and record your web experience within this app only. (IAP required to unlock video save) There are no Ads of any kind within this app. What are you waiting for? Download now!

Download Weby

QuickScan: OCR Scanner

Normally $3.99.

QuickScan turns your iPhone into a multipage scanner for documents, receipts, notes, invoices, whiteboards and other paper text. With Fast Scanner, you can quickly scan your documents, then print or email them as multipage PDF or JPEG files. Moreover, you can save the PDF files in your iPhone or open them in other apps such as iBook, PDF Reader, etc. With a list of editing features such as: – File Manager

– OCR Text Reader

– Underlining

– Password Protection

– Annotation

– Signatures

– Print

– PDF

– Page detector ( Makes cropping much easier)

– PDF documents

– The best scanner cropping​ tool

– Unmatched scan fidelity

– Simple UI

– Rotating tool

– Greyscale

– Black & white

– Color

– Share with many social and cloud services (if they are downloaded on your device) * Choose from 2 subscription options:

– A 1-month subscription

– An annual subscription.

* Your free trial subscription will automatically renew ​a paid subscription unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the free trial period. You can cancel your subscription in the iTunes settings at least 24-hours before the end of the free trial period. Subscription payments will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of your purchase and upon commencement of each renewal term.

* Please note: any unused portion of a free trial period (if offered) will be forfeited when you purchase a premium subscription during the free trial period.

* You can cancel a free trial or subscription anytime by turning off auto-renewal through your iTunes account settings. This must be done 24 hours before the end of a free trial or subscription period to avoid being charged. The cancellation will take effect the day after the last day of the current subscription period, and you will be downgraded to the free service.

Privacy Policy: http://saphiretech.wixsite.com/saphireapps/about

Terms & conditions: http://saphiretech.wixsite.com/saphireapps/about

Got questions or suggestions? Please don’t hesitate to email us at saphiretechnologies@gmail.com

For complete access to all QuickScan features, you will need to allow access to the following:

*Photos – so you can import your snapshots and create PDF documents with them.

*Camera – so you can capture, scan, and manage documents in the app

Download QuickScan: OCR Scanner

OneDay

Normally $1.99.

OneDay is the best app to make countdowns of the best moments in your life throughout 365 days in a year alot of things you care for and cherish will happen like business meetings, birthdays, holidays, anniversarys, weddings concerts & many many more. OneDay will always be there for you on your iPhone ( For the the guys out there who always forget your girlfriends or your wifes anniversary this app will save your life)

Download OneDay

WeCard&business card scanner

Normally $0.99.

WeCard reads and saves your business cards, remembering everyone you meet for business. It is the perfect fit for those who have lots of business cards. * Must-Have Apps for Salespeople – The Wall Street Journal

* The best OCR scanner for business card – Wired

* The business cards just jump into your phones. It’s that easy to use! – CNC The best Business card scanning app,download over 100 million users. Besides, it has unique functions different from other software of the kind:

Identify cards instantly and save them to contacts fast;

Add photos, image-texts and remarks for cards;

Totally local identification and no need for linked network; ensure absolute safety of data Recognize languages:

English,French,German,Italian,Spanish,Portuguese,Swedish,Finnish Danish,Simplified Chinesee,Traditional Chinese. [Our suggestions]

For the best result, please ensure the photos

The clearer, the better. (Please shoot in well-lit places and try not to shake in photo shooting)

The bigger the photo is, the better (Please align the card to the reminder frame in photo shooting )

Place the photo above the cards and try to keep parallel direction

Download WeCard&business card scanner

All Things In Order

Normally $2.99.

Helps you to manage your stuff by taking photos of them and arrange them in different places

Download All Things In Order

High Definition Wallpapers

Normally $0.99.

Free HD Wallpapers for Retina Display is a cool new app that brings all the best HD wallpapers and backgrounds to your device. Here you will find more than 1 Million beautiful wallpapers specially hand picked for you. The app is free and it’s awesome because we add new high quality wallpapers and backgrounds every day. What are you waiting for? Get Free HD wallpapers for Retina Display on your device now for FREE HD Wallpapers All Optimized for the latest iOS 7, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C & iPod Touch 5 (640 x 1136), iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad 3rd Gen and all other iOS devices. ————————————– ** STUNNING FEATURES ** ● Fast and easy navigation through our grand gallery. ● Friendly search key to your favorite choice. ● Share your liked images in Face book and email to your friends. ● Absolutely NO crash. ● Minimum Adds. ● Save your favorite wallpapers to shine

your device.

Download High Definition Wallpapers