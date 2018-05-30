‘Avengers 4’ spoiler suggests that everything isn’t as bad as it seems at the end of ‘Infinity War’

If you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War, then maybe you shouldn’t be reading anything about the untitled Avengers 4 film that launches next spring, as various spoilers follow. You should also avoid these spoilers if you’ve seen the newest Avengers movie but want to stay in the dark until next year.

However, if you can’t wait to find out what happens next, then we’ve got the first teasers for you.

When Thanos snapped his fingers at the end of Infinity War, half of the population died on Earth and other planets, including half of our favorite heroes. At the time, I told you these deaths probably don’t really matter, as this is a world where time traveling is possible and happens quite a lot. So it’s likely that someone will find a way to unsnap the snap.

Infinity War creators would have us believe that the deaths are final, and we should all deal with them, and pretend that we don’t know some of the fallen heroes have to appear in new movies down the road.

But actors from the Avengers universe are more likely to leak details about the new movie without realizing it.

Take Letitia Wright, who plays Black Panther’s sister Shuri, and who told ScreenGeek that Chris Pratt was the person she enjoyed working with the most:

Chris Pratt was genuinely a great person. He would like give me bible scriptures out of nowhere and then do a dance and leave. He’s great. I love Chris Pratt.

Ah, that Christ Pratt is such a rascal. They couldn’t have found a better actor to bring Star-Lord to life. Oh, snap!

Star-Lord vanishes in Infinity War. He and Shuri do not appear in any scenes together, and that’s because they’re fighting Thanos on different planets. So how could Wright have worked with Pratt unless the two already shot scenes for Avengers 4? In which case… resurrection!

Of course, Pratt will reprise his Star-Lord role for the third Guardians movie, so it’s not like we believe Marvel people when they say the deaths are final.

On the other hand, Wright may have been allowed to say what she said, and the Pratt detail might not be a spoiler.

Sebastian Stan made a revelation of his own about Infinity War:

There was one scene, I think, we had where everybody was there. I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there…You look around, and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. Everybody was there.

Now that’s a scene that was cut from Infinity War but may make it in the next episode, given how difficult shooting it was. There’s always a chance that Shuri may have referred to this scene where she had to have worked with Pratt, as well as everyone else.

But the fact that Stan can’t really talk about it seems to indicate the scene is essential for the plot. In which case… resurrection!