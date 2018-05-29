The Model 3 won’t make its way overseas until 2019

Tesla Model 3 production is finally beginning to pick up steam. After getting off to an extremely slow start, and following a number of production delays, Tesla has since made a number of strides towards streamlining the production process. At the end of April, Model 3 production stood at 2,270 units per week. As it stands now, Model 3 production is believed to be in the range of 3,500 units per week. And while the company still has a ways to go before reaching its 5,000 units per week goal by the end of June, things are certainly trending upwards.

That’s the good news when it comes to Model 3 production. The bad news is that interested Model 3 buyers outside of the United States will have to wait for some time before getting their hands on Tesla’s mass market EV.

Not too long ago, Elon Musk took to Twitter and indicated that Tesla will not begin mass deliveries of the current Model 3 to Europe and Asia until the first half of 2019. What’s more, Musk indicated that a right-hand drive version of the Model 3 “probably” won’t begin shipping until the middle of 2019. While Musk’s timeline might be accurate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see those delivery dates pushed back to 2020 given Tesla’s history of missing deadlines.

That said, Musk made a point of noting that the Model 3 was designed in such a way that manufacturing a right-hand drive version of the car will not require a herculean effort. To this point, Musk highlighted the “left/right symmetry” of the Model 3 interior, a design which is made possible by Tesla’s decision to abandon the tried and true instrument cluster and replace it entirely with a centralized touchscreen on the dash.