I want this foldable touchscreen MacBook tablet right now

A report a few days ago said that Apple is working on a next-gen device that sounded very much like a MacBook with a touchscreen display and ARM processor. Project “Star” is far from being confirmed, assuming the report is based on accurate information. Apple is also working on a foldable smartphone of its own, according to various reports, just like other major players in the mobile industry. Finally, Apple also has patents that describe hinge designs that would allow a seamless transition between the bottom and top part of a laptop or mobile device.
That’s all you need to know to enjoy the following foldable MacBook/iPad concept.
Posted on YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone, and created by German designer Kevin Noki, the following video shows what Apple’s laptop/tablet of the future may look like.
We’re looking at what appears to be a macOS-based laptop that can be easily folded both inwards and outwards to be used in a variety of ways.
The screen goes from edge-to-edge, and the device can switch from tablet mode to tent mode, and even laptop mode. The display, naturally, works with the Apple Pen.
In laptop mode, the device looks just like a MacBook Pro, complete with Touch Bar — well, the entire bottom side turned into a virtual keyboard.
There’s no notch on the front, although, if this product ever gets made, it’ll have Face ID cameras, either inside a tiny notch or under the screen.
When used at home or the office, this device could be attached to a dock that would effectively transform the device into an iMac-like desktop.
Finally, on the back, we have a dual-lens camera similar to the iPhone X. The concept, of course, could very well apply to a foldable iPhone that could be used as a tablet when fully extended.
There’s no doubt about it; I’d want this particular kind of foldable touchscreen MacBook right now.