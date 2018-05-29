There are still a few freebies left in yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, and you can get them if you hurry. Don’t worry if you missed out on anything though, because we have a fresh roundup for you to enjoy on Tuesday. You’ll find eight premium iOS apps on today’s list and they’re all available for free, but only for a limited time so get them while you still can.

Password Safe – iPassSafe

Normally $3.99.

◆ iPassSafe Protecting Your Privacy ◆ Supports iPhone, and iPod touch. If you own an iPad, please check out iPassSafe Pro – universal app (Supports iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch). > TOP SECURITY

○ Using iOS AES-256 encryption to automatically encrypt all your data as soon as it’s stored in iPassSafe by a Master Password that only you know

○ All data stored on your device only (cloud is optional)

○ Self destruct option after 10 tries

○ Logout timer when inactive

○ Lock timer when using other App

○ Delete clipboard (optional)

○ Strong Built-In Password Generator to create unique passwords

○ Stay anonymous, account creation is not needed

○ Touch ID support > ALL YOUR DATA

• 24 x Custom categories you can design as you want

• 19 x Built-in categories including:

○ Logins (Web, Email, FTP…)

○ Credit Cards

○ Photos (from Gallery/Camera)

○ Bank accounts details

○ Safe/PIN numbers

○ Text notes

○ Documents (PDF, Word, Excel, PPT …)

○ Contacts with Build-it call/send email option

○ ID cards

○ Passports

○ Driving License

○ Software License > INTEGRATION WITH SAFARI APP

○ Fill Login directly in Safari App, by iPassSafe

○ New Logins pulled in from Safari App to iPassSafe

○ Support auto login with 3 (up to 4!) Parameters

○ Icons pulled in from any of your websites automatically ! > SYNC

○ 5 Sync options (iCloud, Dropbox, FTP, AirDrop & Email)

○ All data get encrypted before sync

○ Cloud is optional but not a requirement > ADVANCED FEATURES

○ Air Print (Single/All Items)

○ Contact import from Address Book

○ Call & Send Email to private contact using App

○ Login to private Gmail/Yahoo account from App

○ Built-in browser with auto/manual login

○ Built-in search tool

○ Dynamic sorting option

○ Multiple Databases (per users or contents)

○ Private Expiry Reminder (Credit card, Driving License…)

○ Available in 17 languages > WHY CHOOSE IPASSSAFE ?

○ iPassSafe provides top rate data security together with intelligent and user-friendly interface for rapid access

○ No hidden cost – You pay only once and get all features without any subscription > ABOUT APP

iPassSafe is available on AppStore since early 2011 with more than 600,000 users worldwide, it delivers most comprehensive, user friendly and reliable solution to personal data security. > NOTES:

1. Remember Your Password !

without it , you will not be able to see your data. 2. Backup is not done automatically, the user is responsible for such a backup (IDB file) using features (iCloud, Dropbox, email, FTP …) exists in iPassSafe to avoid loss of data when device is lost , damaged or any other reason, furthermore iPassSafe is NOT providing any direct cloud service, password retrieval, or backup service for security reason (all data stored on your device only!), user need to decide where to do the backup (iCloud, user’s private dropbox account, user’s diskonkey using FTP, or user’s email …), the user is also responsible for this backup safety. 3. Sync is not merging data, you have to keep all updated data on one device and use sync option upload file, than load and activate with password on all your other devices 4. Smart auto login algorithm is compatible with most web sites > CUSTOMER REVIEWS: “I have been using this app for years now to keep all my passwords and sensitive information,and have found it easy to use and would not hesitate to recommend it.” “RESULT AT LAST !!!!!

I have spent 4 evenings loading and trying out at least 29 Password Keepers and have finally found one that is straight forward to use with enhanced security. “Analyst – Perfectly fit my business need”

Download Password Safe – iPassSafe

SMS ++

Normally $5.99.

SMS ++ is an innovative app that lets you send your SMS messages by using your voice only. Since speaking is a lot faster than typing, this easy-to-use app will help you send your text messages easily and quickly. In addition to speech recognition, the app instantly translates your speech into the foreign language of your choice. Wouldn’t that transform the way you communicate with the world? In addition to providing a more efficient way to type your texts, SMS ++ can also be up to 5 times faster :: MAIN FEATURES :: ● Use your voice to send text messages

● Send messages using WhatsApp.

● Send your message in a foreign language.

● Intuitive and easy-to-use interface

● Full support for 34 languages

● Beautiful and minimalistic design. :: SUPPORTED LANGUAGES :: Speech recognition support العربية, English (Australia), English (UK), English (US), Español (España), Español (México), Bahasa indonesia, Bahasa melayu, čeština, Dansk, Deutsch, français (Canada), français (France), italiano, Magyar, Nederlands, Norsk, Polski, Português, Português brasileiro, Pyccĸий, Română, suomi, Svenska, Tϋrkçe, Ελληνικά, 한국어, 中文(中国), 中文(臺灣), 廣東話, 日本語. Translation support Arabic, Basque, Catalan, Chinese, Chinese (traditional), Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Filipino, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese, Welsh. If you want to send a text message while driving or you’re just tired of typing, then SMS ++ is definitely for you!

Download SMS ++

Email ++

Normally $5.99.

Email ++ is an innovative app that lets you send your emails by using your voice only. Since speaking is a lot faster than typing, this easy-to-use app will help you send your emails easily and quickly. In addition to speech recognition, the app instantly translates your speech into the foreign language of your choice. Wouldn’t that transform the way you communicate with the world? In addition to providing a more efficient way to type your emails, Email ++ can also be up to 5 times faster. :: MAIN FEATURES :: ● Use your voice to send text messages

● Send your message in a foreign language.

● Intuitive and easy-to-use interface

● Full support for 34 languages

● Beautiful and minimalistic design. :: SUPPORTED LANGUAGES :: Speech recognition support العربية, English (Australia), English (UK), English (US), Español (España), Español (México), Bahasa indonesia, Bahasa melayu, čeština, Dansk, Deutsch, français (Canada), français (France), italiano, Magyar, Nederlands, Norsk, Polski, Português, Português brasileiro, Pyccĸий, Română, suomi, Svenska, Tϋrkçe, Ελληνικά, 한국어, 中文(中国), 中文(臺灣), 廣東話, 日本語. Translation support Arabic, Basque, Catalan, Chinese, Chinese (traditional), Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Filipino, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese, Welsh. If you want to send an email while driving or you’re just tired of typing, then Email ++ is definitely for you!

Download Email ++

XYZ Translate – Browser Widget

Normally $9.99.

//This application is a widget for the Safari Browser// XYZ Translate is a very quick way to translate any page to any language while not leaving your Safari browser at all. The translations are powered by Google and are 99% accurate. Just 2 taps to translate any page. The app supports 50+ languages and is very simple to use.

Download XYZ Translate – Browser Widget

This Way

Normally $0.99.

This Way is a map app that rotates by itself to match where you’re heading, so it’s easier for those who can’t read maps. As you get closer to your destination, the map zooms in automatically, so you can check confirm where you are by comparing it to your surroundings. You can specify your destination by the following ways

– Type address or coordinates manually

– Copy address or coordinates and the app recognizes automatically

– Use address in address book

– Choose where a picture was taken. The app shows:

– Direction to the destination*

– Distance to the destination

– Travel time* based on average speed *The app has below LIMITATIONS.

– No turn by turn direction

– Cannot calculate time based on traffic condition or routes

Download This Way

IQ Test – With Solutions

Normally $2.99.

IQ Test – With Solutions

Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 different tests! And… IQ average ;)

+39 Questions to get your IQ! Mensa IQ test.

+33 Questions to get your IQ! European IQ test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern. Measure your iq!

Easy and accurate! Try it!

Download IQ Test – With Solutions

dB meter

Normally $1.99.

dBA Meter app well calibrated with professional noise meter tool OKTAVA 110A-PRO. Measure sound SPL level/noise:

-Current average SPL level

-Peak SPL level

-Average maximum SPL level

-Absolute maximum SPL level Graph histogram for (change in settings):

-Current average SPL level

-Peak SPL level Additional features:

-Save measurements

-Upside down orientation to easy use. To reset maximum or average maximum – just tap on it.

You can self calibrate it in settings (range from -20.0dB to +20.0dB SPL)

Download dB meter

Speedo

Normally $1.99.

It can help you not exceed the limit of speed . Speed limiter with sound and visual alarm.

Super simple GPS speedometer

Odometer HUD. Two mirroring modes for best uses on any tilt just swip up or down.

Download Speedo