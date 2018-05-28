Pandora just introduced a Premium Family Plan for $14.99 a month

Without any fanfare or even a news release to go along with it, Pandora launched a new Premium Family Plan this week, allowing up to six individual accounts to access the service’s Pandora Premium features for $14.99 a month (or $164.89 a year). Both Spotify and Apple Music have offered similar family plans for years, so while Pandora might be late to the party, this might be a case of “better late than never” for the popular service.

To put the price into perspective, a standard Pandora Premium subscription costs $9.99 a month. For just five dollars more, you can share your subscription with up to five other friends or family members. Even if you only split the cost with one other person, you’ll still end up saving a few bucks a month with the Premium Family Plan.

In addition to having their own unique accounts, all six people on the Premium Family Plan have the ability to listen to any song they want at any time, create radio stations and custom playlists, download music for offline listening, replay or skip songs at will, and listen to higher quality audio without any ads.

Pandora Premium Family Plan subscribers also have exclusive access to something called “Our Soundtrack,” which the company describes as a custom playlist that combines the musical tastes of everyone on the plan, so you can see what your friends or family members are listening to and they can get a taste of your favorites as well.

You can sign up for the Premium Family Plan at this page on Pandora’s website. If you aren’t currently signed up for a Pandora Premium plan, you can also take advantage of a 60-day free trial offer to see if the plan’s right for you.