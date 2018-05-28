You only have a few hours left to get a heavily discounted MacBook

Apple is potentially days away from announcing a new fleet of MacBooks, which from one perspective makes this a terrible time to buy a new Apple laptop. But new MacBooks incoming also means that the old stock has to go somewhere, and Best Buy is taking advantage of the timing to have a blowout Memorial Day sale on some of the most popular Apple products, including the Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iMac, and the excellent BeatsX Bluetooth headphones.

The deals run until 11:59 Central Time on Memorial Day, so as of the time of this post, you’ve only got a few hours left to take advantage. To help simplify the process, we’ve broken out some of the best deals below.

$60 off the Beats by Dr Dre BeatsX wireless headphones — these technically retail for $149, and more often are seen for $120. But either way, the on-sale price of $89.99 is particularly hard to, uh, beat, so if you’re in the market for workout headphones that charge up in a couple minutes, you should definitely give these a look. If you don’t mind the jump to refurbished rather than brand-new, you can also pick up the BeatsX for $60 today, which is an absolute steal.

$250 off the MacBook Air — Apple’s oldest laptop model is still the cheapest, and while the MacBook Air’s non-HD display and wide bezels might be long in the tooth, the excellent keyboard and stellar battery life still make this an awesome laptop for people constantly on the move. The cheapest model is down to $750 today, with the specced-up Core i7 model with 512GB of storage only costing $1,299.

$350 off the MacBook Pro — love the Touch Bar, hate the dongles, but either way, the MacBook Pro is a beast of a portable computer. Best Buy has $350 off almost every model of 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro in Space Grey and Silver today, plus additional savings if you’re a student.